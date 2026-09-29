BBNaija Show Ya Sef Week 9 Was Full of Veto Twists, BB Bucks & a Triple Eviction

Week Nine? It came with a lot of gbas gbos, but isn’t that what keeps us glued to our screens and keeps us thoroughly entertained? Just when you think the “Show Ya Sef” House has seen it all, the housemates find a brand new gear to keep the energy electric. Between power moves, high-stakes political hustling, and disappearing cash, this week delivered non-stop drama.

So, crunch on your favourite pack of Minimie Chinchin, settle in, and let us break down everything that went down on the road to the finale.

Barry’s Veto Power Shock and A Triple Eviction Heartbreak

The biggest twist of the week undoubtedly belonged to Barry, the Ultimate Veto Power Holder. Biggie handed him a secret envelope with two choices: Immunity For All or Immunity For None. The second option would have stripped every single person in the House—including the Head of House—of their safety. Barry chose grace and opted for Immunity For All, keeping the entire secret completely buried while the rest of the House spent days speculating wildly about what happened in that Diary Room.

Despite the general sense of relief, Sunday’s Live Eviction Show delivered a massive reality check with a triple exit. Bells, Yusuf, and Chimsom Chuka were all evicted from the House. Chimsom Chuka’s departure sent genuine shockwaves through the remaining housemates, many of whom viewed him as one of the strongest contenders in the game.

Keivo Claims HoH as the Wager Delivers a Win

On the competitive front, Keivo finally snatched the Head of House crown, earning immunity for the week and selecting Aikou as his Loft mate, while Oyin landed the dreaded Benchwarmer title. Keivo’s week was a complete rollercoaster—from securing the top spot to getting into heated exchanges with Oyin and Flora over who truly deserved the MIPOW title. To his credit, Keivo later offered a public apology to Oyin for his harsh words.

The House also pulled together for an emotionally charged Wager presented in a sermon style. Each housemate stepped up, with Aikou delivering a standout closing speech that helped secure a crucial Wager win. Meanwhile, Barry kept his winning streak alive by dominating the Arena Games once again.

BB Bucks Heist and The Battle for MIPOW

If you thought the money madness was over, think again! Temi Nkem continued her discreet BB Bucks hunt, narrowly dodging Ricky at one point before making a swift exit. When Ricky’s funds mysteriously vanished, Tram confronted Temi Nkem directly, though she smoothly dodged the question. Sheba even warned her that the House was plotting to set a trap for the resident money collector.

Politics were also in full swing as Temi Nkem and Tram campaigned relentlessly for the Most Influential Person of the Week (MIPOW) title. Even though Bluethopia had mentioned wanting the title for her birthday—and several housemates were ready to gift it to her—Tram and Temi Nkem hustled hard for votes. Tram even offered Temi Nkem a juicy 2.5K BB Bucks bribe for her vote and fell out with his close friend Ricky for backing Bluethopia instead. However, Tram softened up enough on Bluethopia’s actual birthday to ask Biggie for a special setup to celebrate her.

Your favourite housemate looking peng!💥 Who is looking the most stylish for the eviction tonight?#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/jqYw6bDWmK — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 20, 2026

With this being the final week of the show, the atmosphere is electric, alliances are tested to their limit, and anything can happen as we race toward the grand finale. We cannot wait to see what final twists unfold in these remaining days. Make sure you keep it locked right here on BellaNaija for all the real-time updates, breaking tea, and exclusive coverage!

This recap is proudly brought to you by Big Brother Naija Season 11 associate sponsor, Minimie. Keep up with Minimie Nigeria across their social channels for more of the Show Ya Sef fun: