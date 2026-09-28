The New Rules of Shopping Online: How Consumers Can Pay With Confidence

The way we shop has changed. A purchase that once started with a visit to a store or a retailer’s website can now begin with a social media post, a friend’s recommendation, a marketplace listing or simply a message on your phone. As more Nigerian businesses and shoppers move online, convenience has become part of everyday commerce.

That shift shows up on the business side too. Mastercard’s 2026 SME Confidence Index found that 100% of surveyed Nigerian SMEs consider digital and online payments vital to business growth, while 42% already accept online payments and 57% operate across both physical and online channels.

More of the businesses you buy from are operating online, which means more purchasing decisions happen on a screen. The easier shopping becomes, the more important it is to know how to shop and pay with confidence.

The good news is that staying safe does not have to make every purchase complicated. It starts with a few simple rules.

Before You Pay, Know Who You’re Buying From

A polished website, social media page or attractive offer does not necessarily mean that the business behind it is legitimate. Fraudsters are becoming increasingly skilled at creating fake websites, social media profiles and believable offers.

Mastercard’s digital trust research found that scam-related website fraud increased by 56% in 2024, while financial losses from scams increased by 121%.

Nigeria’s own digital-payment data reinforces why consumers need to remain alert. NIBSS reported that digital-payment fraud losses fell 51% to ₦25.85 billion in 2025, but e-commerce and internet banking remained among the channels most affected. Fraud incidents also fell from 123,918 in 2021 to 67,518 in 2025.

Before making a purchase, check the merchant’s website and contact details. Look for independent reviews rather than relying only on testimonials on the seller’s own page. Be cautious of offers that seem unusually cheap or create pressure to pay immediately.

If a seller asks you to move away from a recognized checkout process or share sensitive payment information through an unfamiliar channel, pause before proceeding. The goal is not to be suspicious of every online purchase. It is to make an informed decision about who you are trusting with your money.

Your Card Number Doesn’t Need to Travel With You

Most of us never see how much payment security happens behind the scenes. Tokenization is one example. Instead of sharing your actual card number during a digital transaction, tokenization replaces it with a unique digital token, helping protect the underlying card credentials when shopping online, using an app or storing a card with a merchant.

More than four billion Mastercard transactions are tokenized globally each month, representing around 30% of Mastercard transactions worldwide. Mastercard is targeting 100% tokenization of its online transactions by 2030.

For shoppers, the important point is simple: better security does not necessarily mean more steps at checkout. Much of the protection can happen within the payment infrastructure, allowing the experience to remain smooth while payment information stays protected.

Don’t Let Convenience Make You Careless

Online shopping is designed to be convenient. Saved cards, digital wallets and faster checkout experiences mean you can complete a purchase without entering your payment information repeatedly.

But convenience should not mean switching off your attention. Use strong, unique passwords for shopping accounts and enable multi-factor authentication where available. Keep transaction notifications turned on so you can quickly identify activity you do not recognize.

Before confirming a payment, check the merchant, amount and currency. These may seem like small steps, but they become increasingly important as more everyday purchases move online.

AI Is Changing Shopping and Trust

Artificial intelligence is making online shopping more personalized. It can help consumers discover products, compare options and find recommendations more quickly. But the same technology can make scams more convincing.

AI can help fraudsters produce realistic websites, messages and images at scale. The lesson for shoppers is to look past how professional something appears and ask whether the source itself can be trusted.

This is why trust cannot sit entirely with the consumer. Payment providers, financial institutions, merchants and technology companies all have a role to play in creating safer digital environments.

Mastercard, for example, combines network intelligence, cyber and identity capabilities and analytics through Merchant Trust Services to help payment providers identify potentially risky merchants, while allowing trusted businesses to operate with less friction

Secure Should Also Feel Simple

Shopping online should never require you to become a cybersecurity expert. Consumers have a part to play by knowing who they are buying from, protecting their accounts and paying attention to what they authorize. The technology behind every transaction has to carry its share too.

Globally, Mastercard has invested $10.7 billion in cybersecurity-related acquisitions and investments since 2018, while its Safety Net technology has prevented $77.4 billion in fraud to date.

The new rules of online shopping are straightforward:

Know the merchant.

Protect your information.

Pay attention to what you authorize.

Use payment experiences designed with security built in.

The best online shopping experience is one you can enjoy without a second thought because you know what is protecting you while you shop.

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