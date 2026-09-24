From Lagos To Paris: Happiness Cletus To Represent Nigeria At Hennessy MyWay Global Finals



From emerging victorious at the Hennessy MyWay Nigeria finals to securing second place at the Africa Regional Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa, Happiness Cletus is taking Nigerian cocktail creativity to the global stage. Her remarkable journey has earned her a place among the three African finalists selected to compete at the Hennessy MyWay Global Finals in Paris, France, this October 2026, where she will represent Africa alongside fellow regional finalists from Kenya and South Africa.



Hennessy MyWay is the global platform that challenges bartenders to redefine cocktail artistry with a conscience. Celebrating individual expression, eco-conscious mixology, and ritual, the 2026 edition challenges visionary hospitality professionals from every corner of the globe to craft unforgettable serves that blend sustainable practices with storytelling. Using either Hennessy V.S, Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy XO” as their canvas, participants demonstrate that great mixology can push creative boundaries while honoring the environment and local culture.



Happiness stood out among national contenders with a signature serve rooted in ethical bartending, Nigerian heritage, and creative presentation. By repurposing local ingredients, minimizing waste, and designing a captivating ritual serve, her creation demonstrated how technical mastery, cultural grounding, and eco-friendly techniques can yield a cocktail experience that resonates globally.

More than a winning drink, Happiness’ creation embodies the spirit of Hennessy MyWay: there is no single way to experience Hennessy. There is your way.

“Winning Hennessy MyWay Nigeria is a deeply meaningful milestone for me because it celebrates my creativity, my culture, and the future of sustainable bartending. I wanted my serve to tell an authentically Nigerian story—showing that our local ingredients, eco-conscious techniques, and talent can stand confidently on a global stage. Representing Nigeria in Paris alongside the world’s top bartenders is a huge honor. This journey is just beginning, and I can’t wait to share our vision of mixology with the world.”

— Happiness Cletus, Winner, Hennessy MyWay Nigeria

Her progression highlights the growing depth of Nigeria’s hospitality and creative community, where bartenders are increasingly acting as storytellers, cultural ambassadors, and innovators behind the bar.



By bringing Hennessy MyWay to Nigeria, the Maison continues its commitment to discovering, elevating, and championing the craftspeople who are shaping contemporary cocktail culture. The competition gives bartenders the freedom to challenge conventions, embrace eco-friendly techniques, and reinterpret the time-honored Hennessy ritual through their own lens.

For Happiness, that lens is unmistakably Nigerian.



Her journey now moves to its biggest chapter yet: Paris, France, in October 2026. Joining the Top 25 market champions from across the globe, Happiness will put her recipe, sustainability philosophy, and ritual serve to the test before international judges in pursuit of the ultimate Global Champion title and rare Hennessy recognitions.

Lagos provided the inspiration. Hennessy MyWay provided the stage. Paris is next.

About Hennessy



Founded in 1765, Hennessy is the world’s leading cognac Maison and a member of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. With a legacy spanning more than 250 years, Hennessy continues to unite tradition and innovation while championing culture, creativity, and craftsmanship around the world. Present in more than 160 countries, the Maison continues to push the boundaries of cognac while creating meaningful connections with new generations and celebrating those who dare to create differently.



For more information about Hennessy and the competition, visit www.hennessymyway.com

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