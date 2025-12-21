Hennessy Artistry: A Nationwide Celebration of Sound, Culture and Creative Expression

Hennessy Artistry once again proved why it remains one of Nigeria’s most influential culture-shaping events, delivering a multi-city journey that fused music, style, self-expression, and unforgettable experiences—growing bigger, bolder, and more immersive at every stop.

The 2025 edition kicked off in May in Lagos, setting the tone for what would become an extraordinary nationwide movement. With over 2,000 guests in attendance, the Lagos opener brought together tastemakers, creatives, and music lovers for a night driven by rhythm and connection. Headlined by Reekado Banks, the opening event reaffirmed Hennessy Artistry’s role as a launchpad for high-energy performances and a celebration of modern Nigerian sound. From the crowd response to the carefully curated experiences, Lagos marked the beginning of a campaign rooted in creativity and shared moments.

By July, the movement had travelled south to Port Harcourt, and the energy multiplied. Drawing over 3,500 guests, the city showed up in full force as Hennessy Artistry took a meaningful turn, becoming deeply rooted in local pride and musical heritage. With electrifying performances from Zlatan and Port Harcourt’s very own Duncan Mighty, the night became a powerful blend of street energy, nostalgia, and regional flair. The Port Harcourt edition stood out as a cultural homecoming, celebrating the city’s vibrant music scene while reinforcing Hennessy Artistry’s commitment to connecting authentically with every audience it touches.

The journey continued in September, as Hennessy Artistry took over Abuja, raising the bar yet again. With over 6,000 guests in attendance, the capital city experienced an elevated edition of the campaign—sleek, energetic, and unapologetically expressive. BNXN delivered a performance that had the crowd fully locked in, as Abuja embraced the Artistry spirit with enthusiasm and style. This stop highlighted the campaign’s growing momentum, proving that Hennessy Artistry wasn’t just traveling, it was evolving.

The grand finale returned to Lagos over the weekend of December 13, with over 8,000 guests, closing the year with a powerful statement. The final chapter brought together an impressive lineup of A-list artists, including Mavo, Teni, Lil Kesh, and Shallipopi, backed by an equally stellar roster of DJs such as DJ Consequence, Six7even, and Ms DSF, alongside hype energy from Hypeman Jimmy, Jerry Shaffer, and more. The atmosphere was electric—each performance building on the last, creating a night that felt celebratory, reflective, and forward-looking all at once.

Adding to the cultural weight of the finale was the presence of Hennessy brand ambassadors, Neo and Liquorose, who joined the celebration

and other key tastemakers across entertainment and lifestyle, including Sheggz, Bright Morgan, Kolapo, Ozo, Samuel Bankz, Yhemolee, and Eniola Tizzle. Their attendance further amplified the event’s reach and reinforced Hennessy Artistry’s position at the heart of Nigeria’s culture and nightlife scene.

Beyond the stage, the finale truly embodied the essence of artistry through its immersive experience centers. Guests were invited to engage creatively, creating their own Hennessy cocktails, getting custom grillz, expressing themselves through mural painting, and exploring exclusive Hennessy merchandise. These interactive zones transformed the event from a concert into a living, breathing creative playground, where every guest became part of the story.

From Lagos to Port-Harcourt, Abuja and back to Lagos again, Hennessy Artistry – The Reboot 2025 stood as a testament to growth, community, and creative evolution. Each city added its own flavour, each event surpassed the last, and every experience reinforced Hennessy’s long-standing connection to music, culture, and self-expression in Nigeria.

More than just a series of events, Hennessy Artistry remains a cultural movement, one that continues to spotlight talent, celebrate individuality, and bring people together through unforgettable moments. And as this year’s journey showed, the artistry only gets richer with every chapter.





