We’re Taking Monday Style Inspiration from Zlatan and Davita Lamai

Mondays are hard. Looking good shouldn’t be. Zlatan and Davita Lamai took on the challenge with a work-date wardrobe that proves a couple can turn even the office into a runway.

Davita looked every bit a CEO ready to take on the week in a white tailored suit. Her double-breasted blazer with peaked lapels and structured shoulders paired beautifully with a white midi pencil skirt that had a frayed hem. Her long black hair fell in soft waves, and white pointed-toe heels added just the right touch. The whole look felt confident, clean, and commanding.

Zlatan matched her effortlessly in a charcoal grey pinstripe double-breasted suit. Classic tailoring with subtle pinstripes added visual interest, while a burgundy tie and matching pocket square, crisp white shirt, and black dress shoes with white detailing kept things sharp and stylish.

Together, they nailed the coordination—formal suiting with contrasting colours that complement rather than match. Whether it’s for the office, a wedding, or a smart event, they looked ready for anything.

Monday just got a style upgrade for you and your partner, thanks to Zlatan and Davita.

Couple goals, right?