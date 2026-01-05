Connect with us

We’re Taking Monday Style Inspiration from Zlatan and Davita Lamai

"We Took It One Day at a Time": Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

Critics Choice Awards 2026: "Sinners" Leads Film Categories | See Full List of Winners

Your 2025 Calendar Hack: How to Maximise Public Holidays in Nigeria

BellaNaija is Turning The Big 20 in 2026!

Mercy Aigbe Kicked Off the Year in Purple Aso-Oke and a White Gown

Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Obi Cubana and Lush Eby’s Family Photos Are Giving New Year Goals

Nathaniel Bassey Releases "The Glory of His Presence" to Start the New Year

Nigeria’s New Tax Laws Are Now Live: What the ₦800k Threshold & Bank Narration Rules Mean for You

Mondays look a lot better when you’re coordinated. Zlatan and Davita Lamai stepped out in sleek, matching suits that strike the perfect balance between business and a date night.
Photo Credit: Zlatan/Instagram

Mondays are hard. Looking good shouldn’t be. Zlatan and Davita Lamai took on the challenge with a work-date wardrobe that proves a couple can turn even the office into a runway.

Davita looked every bit a CEO ready to take on the week in a white tailored suit. Her double-breasted blazer with peaked lapels and structured shoulders paired beautifully with a white midi pencil skirt that had a frayed hem. Her long black hair fell in soft waves, and white pointed-toe heels added just the right touch. The whole look felt confident, clean, and commanding.

Zlatan matched her effortlessly in a charcoal grey pinstripe double-breasted suit. Classic tailoring with subtle pinstripes added visual interest, while a burgundy tie and matching pocket square, crisp white shirt, and black dress shoes with white detailing kept things sharp and stylish.

Together, they nailed the coordination—formal suiting with contrasting colours that complement rather than match. Whether it’s for the office, a wedding, or a smart event, they looked ready for anything.

Monday just got a style upgrade for you and your partner, thanks to Zlatan and Davita.

Couple goals, right?

 

