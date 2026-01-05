Critics Choice Awards 2026: “Sinners” Leads Film Categories | See Full List of Winners

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards officially opened the 2026 awards season on Sunday, January 4, bringing film and television’s biggest contenders together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hosted by Chelsea Handler for the fourth consecutive year, the ceremony felt like the first clear signal that awards season is fully underway.

One of the night’s biggest stories was “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler’s supernatural meditation on American history and race, which came into the evening leading the film nominations with an impressive 17 nods. The film went on to secure four wins, starting strong with Miles Caton, who took home Best Young Actor/Actress for his breakout role as Sammie. It was the first award of the night and set the pace for what followed.

That momentum carried on when Francine Maisler won the newly introduced Best Casting and Ensemble award for Sinners. Cast members including Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku joined her onstage, turning the moment into a shared celebration. Delroy Lindo’s moving acceptance speech stood out, with Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media co-founder Zinzi Coogler watching from the audience. Coogler later returned to the stage to accept Best Original Screenplay, while Ludwig Göransson added to the film’s success with a win for Best Score.

Elsewhere in the film categories, Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged drama “One Battle After Another,” featuring Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Chase Infiniti, followed closely behind “Sinners” with 14 nominations. Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” also had a strong presence, each earning 11 nods going into the night.

Television awards soon took centre stage. Janelle James won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Abbott Elementary,” while Tramell Tillman was recognised as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Seth Milchick in Apple TV+’s “Severance.” Netflix’s “Adolescence” entered the night as the most-nominated television series, further cementing its place among this year’s early favourites.

This year’s ceremony also introduced four new categories—Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound—broadening how film and television work is recognised by critics.

Read on for the complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – Winner

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme – Winner

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet – Winner

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein – Winner

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons – Winner

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor / Actress

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners – Winner

Cary Christopher – Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – Winner

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners – Winner

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another – Winner

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell – Hamnet

Best Casting and Ensemble

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners – Winner

Wicked: For Good

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda – F1

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams – Winner

Best Production Design

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Frankenstein – Winner

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

A House of Dynamite

F1 – Winner

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Perfect Neighbor

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein – Winner

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good

Best Hair and Makeup

28 Years Later

Frankenstein – WINNER

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Winner

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Superman

Best Stunt Design

Ballerina

F1

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – WINNER

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters – Winner

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun – Winner

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent – Winner

Sirāt

Belén

Best Song

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters – Winner

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Hans Zimmer – F1

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Max Richter – Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners – Winner

Best Sound

F1 – Winner

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Warfare

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt – Winner

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Noah Wyle – The Pitt – Winner

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – Winner

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance – Winner

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – Winner

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio – Winner

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio – Winner

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Jean Smart – Hacks – Winner

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio – Winner

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary – Winner

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Best Limited Series

Adolescence – Winner

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Winner

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence – Winner

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault – Winner

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – Winner

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty – Adolescence – Winner

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game – Winner

When No One Sees Us

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park – Winner

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – Winner

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner

Saturday Night Live

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Marc Maron: Panicked

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

SNL50: The Anniversary Special – Winner