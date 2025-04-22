Connect with us

Wunmi Mosaku’s ‘Sinners’ Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

Throughout the Sinners press tour, Wunmi Mosaku embodied effortless glamour with every appearance. With her longtime glam duo—celebrity makeup artist Joy Adenuga and hairstylist Dionne Smith—at the helm, the actress consistently served radiant, lit-from-within skin and sculpted, glowing features.

Adenuga kept the makeup fresh and sultry, balancing each statement look with a clean, luminous finish that never competed with the fashion. The true standout?

Mosaku’s intricately braided hairstyles, masterfully crafted by Dionne Smith, each one a striking blend of artistry, heritage, and high-fashion polish.

Each appearance struck a perfect balance between polish and personality, proof that beauty, like fashion, is most compelling when it tells a story.

 

Credits

Wunmi @wunmimosaku
Makeup – @joyadenuga @forwardartists
Hair – @dionnesmithhair
Styling – @shameelahhicks

