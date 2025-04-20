This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo’s Bridal Perfection

Elegant. Soft. Beautiful. Classy. Ethereal. Stunning. Perfect. We’ve run out of words trying to describe Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding dress, and at this point, we might just have to invent new ones to capture its full beauty.

Designed by popular Nigerian designer Veekee James, Priscilla looked every bit the dream bride in a full white, lacy semi-mermaid gown, fully embellished and breathtaking from every angle. Her look was completed with a long veil and a delicate bouquet that matched the backdrop — white, cream and soft pink florals with dark feathery accents, set against classic white panels.

We suggest you take a closer look, zoom in if you can, to truly appreciate the details. This look is one for the books and definitely worthy of a spot on your bridal moodboard.

See the photos below.