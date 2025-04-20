Connect with us

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo's Bridesmaids Did That!

L'Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Urban Skin Rx Arrives in Nigeria: A New Era of Inclusive Skincare Begins

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

Hot Babes, Let's Talk Retro Glam for HERtitude 2025!

Tems' Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Gold Party

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

For her big day, Priscilla Ojo stepped out in a full white, fully embellished lace gown by Veekee James that captured everything we love about timeless bridal fashion — and gave us a look worth saving to every bridal moodboard.
Elegant. Soft. Beautiful. Classy. Ethereal. Stunning. Perfect. We’ve run out of words trying to describe Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding dress, and at this point, we might just have to invent new ones to capture its full beauty.

Designed by popular Nigerian designer Veekee James, Priscilla looked every bit the dream bride in a full white, lacy semi-mermaid gown, fully embellished and breathtaking from every angle. Her look was completed with a long veil and a delicate bouquet that matched the backdrop — white, cream and soft pink florals with dark feathery accents, set against classic white panels.

We suggest you take a closer look, zoom in if you can, to truly appreciate the details. This look is one for the books and definitely worthy of a spot on your bridal moodboard.

See the photos below.

