“Osamede” to Premiere at Cannes Film Market, Marks New Era for Nigerian Historical Fantasy

Nigerian historical fantasy OSAMEDE will screen at the 2025 Cannes Film Market on May 17 at the Pavillon Afriques, marking a significant milestone for Nigerian cinema on the international stage.

Directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) winner James Omokwe (Chetam, Ajoche, Riona, Itura) and executive produced by investment and finance veteran Lilian Olubi, the film follows an orphaned girl who discovers superhuman powers in 1897 colonial Benin Kingdom. Her mission: to harness the power of the ancient Aruosa stone and liberate her people from British colonial control.

Nigeria has exported music and films globally, but with OSAMEDE, we’re revolutionizing how African historical narratives are presented by bringing the legendary Benin Empire’s mythology to life with production values and storytelling that mirror Hollywood fantasy epics. says Olubi, who will also speak on the Cannes panel Beyond Budgets: Innovative Funding for Filmmakers.

The film stars Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Tosin Adeyemi, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, and Alexander Bud, bringing to life a narrative that falls within the growing category of African historical fantasy, showcased in recent global successes like “The Woman King.”

OSAMEDE represents a unique stage-to-screen evolution, building on the theatrical production staged 12 times to sold-out audiences by Olubi’s Gold Lilies Productions. This adaptation process gives the film a pre-tested narrative foundation similar to successful Broadway-to-screen adaptations.

Director James Omokwe adds, “Osamede goes beyond a fantasy film set in Africa, with this film, we’re reclaiming our historical narrative through the fantasy genre.” What ‘Black Panther’ did for Afrofuturism, we’re doing for African historical fantasy rooted in actual Benin Kingdom mythology. Our approach combines authentic cultural elements with cinematic spectacle in ways audiences haven’t seen before.

OSAMEDE arrives at a moment when global audiences are increasingly seeking authentic cultural storytelling with universal appeal. The film presents a rare opportunity to capitalize on the proven commercial potential of historical fantasy while introducing audiences to the untapped cinematic wealth of Benin Kingdom lore.

The film’s international debut comes as Nigeria’s cinema industry continues to expand globally. The expansion resonates with the vision behind Nigeria’s ‘Screen Nigeria’ initiative to increase the country’s cinematic footprint abroad.

The timing is notable, as this year also marks the first time a Nigerian film, “My Father’s Shadow,” has been selected for screening in Cannes’ Official Selection. Consequently, the presence of these two films signifies a simultaneous representation

Exclusive first-look images from the film are available to media covering this announcement, showcasing the film’s distinctive visual style set in the historical Benin Kingdom.

Photo credit: Gold Lilies Productions

OSAMEDE is a historical fantasy epic set during the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Empire. The film follows an orphaned girl who discovers she possesses superhuman powers tied to the ancient Aruosa stone, a sacred artifact gifted to men by Osanobua according to Benin mythology.

Shot on location in Benin City, Nigeria with meticulous attention to historical detail, the film combines authentic Benin cultural elements with spectacular visual effects to create an immersive fantasy world.

Starring Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Lexan Aisosa Peters, William Benson, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, and Alexander Bud, this adaptation of the acclaimed stage play transforms a successful theatrical experience into a cinematic adventure.

Director James Omokwe (Showmax Originals Ajoche, Riona, Itura, Chetam and Diiche) brings his distinctive visual style to Executive Producer Lilian Olubi’s vision of introducing global audiences to the rich heritage of African societies through the universal language of historical storytelling.

