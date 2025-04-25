Abuja Is the Next Stop for Jameson City Takeover | Here’s all you need to know

Jameson Irish Whiskey is set to bring its signature City Takeover experience to the vibrant heart of the Capital at the Exhibition Pavilion, situated on Tafawa Balewa Way, promising an unforgettable evening that seamlessly blends Abuja’s distinctive bold spirit with Jameson’s renowned laid-back charm and its deeply rooted enthusiasm for community connection.

Abuja, a city celebrated for its unique confluence of cultural pride, modern dynamism, and captivating nightlife allure, will be the focal point of this edition of the Jameson City Takeover, an event where memorable moments are crafted through the power of music, genuine human connection, and shared positive energy. The event boasts an exciting lineup of performers, headlined by the acclaimed Fireboy DML, whose chart-topping sound has become a beloved and ubiquitous presence both within Nigeria and internationally

In addition to the main performance, Guests will vibe to sets from DJs Hanni x Wandi, and local favourites DJ Burna, DJ Davidson, Licensed DJ, and DJ McQueen, guaranteeing that the rhythm stays up. The focus will also shine on homegrown acts, such as Beejay and Starmix Chizzy, with the soulful sounds of Jojo Live Band bringing the city’s distinct rhythm live. Hypemen Sound It and KBumper will keep the energy levels high all night.

This is what Jameson is all about: bringing people together to celebrate good vibes, great music, and meaningful connections, explained Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria. Abuja holds a special kind of energy, and we’re thrilled to spotlight its creative pulse in such a memorable way.

Beyond the music, the Jameson City Takeover in Abuja is planned to include signature Jameson cocktails, gourmet junk food options, and a setting described as relaxed and welcoming. Real-time updates will be available by following @JamesonNGR, and online engagement can be joined with #MustBeAJameson and #JamesonCityTakeover. Abuja, an event tailored for your enjoyment is being prepared

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

