Whatadeal Unveiled: SystemSpecs Re-launches Super Platform with New Leadership

The energy of the Lagos event signaled a significant step forward as Deelaa was reintroduced as Whatadeal, underscoring SystemSpecs Holdings‘ dedication to transforming the African digital commerce landscape.

The gathering, which brought together media representatives and key stakeholders, provided the stage for the official unveiling of Whatadeal and the introduction of its newly appointed Managing Director, Fela Bank-Olemoh.

The event commenced with an opening prayer by Tunde Ajibawo, setting a positive tone for the proceedings.

The Master of Ceremonies introduced Dr John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings, who articulated the company’s vision and the strategic rationale behind the rebranding.

Dr Obaro emphasized SystemSpecs’ dedication to innovation and customer empowerment, stating, Our legacy has always been about innovation with impact. Whatadeal is a natural extension of that legacy. He highlighted the platform’s aim to provide seamless, engaging, and rewarding experiences across travel, events, and e-commerce.

A key moment of the event was the announcement of Fela Bank-Olemoh as the Managing Director of Whatadeal. Dr Obaro underscored Bank-Olemoh’s extensive experience in technology, marketing, and public service, positioning him as the ideal leader to drive Whatadeal’s growth.

In his address, Bank-Olemoh expressed his enthusiasm for the new role and his vision for Whatadeal.

He emphasized the platform’s commitment to showcasing Nigeria and Africa’s potential through cutting-edge technology.

We are not just building a platform – we are redefining what it means to discover and enjoy great value and deals across three of the biggest industries in the world, travels, events, and e-commerce, in a way no one has ever done before, he stated.

Bank-Olemoh also outlined plans to partner with key players in the travel, events, and e-commerce sectors to create a comprehensive and valuable ecosystem for consumers.

The event featured a Q&A session, moderated by the MC, allowing attendees to engage with Dr Obaro and Bank-Olemoh. TV interviews followed, capturing the excitement and vision of the relaunch.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the attendees’ support.

The relaunch of Deelaa as Whatadeal signifies SystemSpecs’ bold entry into three multi-billion-dollar markets; travel, events, and e-commerce, and under the leadership of Fela Bank-Olemoh, Whatadeal is poised to transform the digital commerce experience for consumers across the continent.

Sponsored Content