Ride4Autism2025: 200+ Cyclists Rally for Autism Awareness & Inclusion in Nigeria

In the early hours of April 5th, as dawn broke over Lagos, more than 200 cyclists came together with a shared purpose. The ride wasn’t just a typical Saturday Club ride—it was a meaningful journey spanning about 40 kilometres across the city, aimed at raising awareness, educating and changing perceptions about autism. With every pedal stroke, they championed the message that children, adolescents and adults with autism are full of potential and deserve to be seen, understood, and supported.

Organized by Shades of Life Foundation (SOLF), an NGO created to give indigent families the financial support needed to provide their dependants with autism and other neurodivergent needs with access to the best therapy and resources, the 2025 edition of #Ride4Autism was memorable and impactful – rallying communities, parents, professionals, and allies to raise awareness about autism, educate and advocate for the full inclusion of children and individuals living with Autism and other intellectual disabilities.

The event kicked off with the cyclists convening at Oworo Bus Stop at 6 am, and riding from there through key locations in Lagos, including Gbagada, MMIA, Oshodi, Alapere, Kudirat Abiola Way, and other areas, culminating at The Event Centre in Agidingbi, where the event’s reception, which commenced by 9 am, was held.

The reception opened with a heartfelt welcome by Moremi Elekwachi, the event host, setting the tone with a reminder about SOLF’s unwavering mission: To create a world where children with autism are empowered to learn, thrive, and be fully accepted. She shared the inspiring biography of the Foundation’s founder, Dr Eziafakaku Nwokolo, a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst (BCBA), a Qualified Behaviour Analyst (QBA) and a mother on a mission.

Distinguished guests in attendance included: Shades of Life (SOLF) Board of Trustees, Stephen Onaivi of Play with Stephen, acclaimed actress and Autism Awareness activist, Michelle Dede; General Manager of Deepwater Operations at Chevron Nigeria, Michelle Obatoyinbo, and more.

In her opening address, Dr Nwokolo painted a powerful picture of autism in Nigeria, dispelling myths, challenging stigmas, and championing the right to quality education for all, in alignment with SDG 4 (ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all).

Her words were filled with emotion and strength, particularly as she acknowledged the deep personal support from her family and supportive individuals that has propelled the foundation’s growth. “Autism is not visible,” she reminded the audience, “but our compassion must always be.”

The virtual presence of Michelle Obatoyinbo, General Manager of Deepwater Operations at Chevron Nigeria, brought both personal truth and corporate insight. As a mother of a young adult on the spectrum, she shared her personal story, highlighting how her son’s journey to earning a psychology degree at a top university shattered fears and inspired hope.

Autism shouldn’t be seen as a death sentence, she said, echoing the day’s message of resilience. With the right support, our children can thrive.

Award-winning actor and host Michelle Dede took the text, offering a sibling’s perspective. She shared lessons from growing up with her sister and how their father’s firm belief in equal treatment shaped her worldview and understanding of inclusion.

“Autism is a spectrum,” she said. “No two stories are the same—but all deserve to be told with dignity.”

Between speeches, video testimonials from parents whose children have been supported by the Shades of Life Foundation were shown, illustrating testimonies of progress, joy, and inclusion that underscore the impact of the foundation’s work.

Dr Nwokolo closed the event by thanking supporters—Cycology, Cyclotron, CityCyclers, Pitstop Lagos—and everyone who supported the cause.

Together, we’re changing the narrative around autism—one mile, one voice, one child at a time, she said.

#Ride4Autism 2025 was more than a ride. It was a reminder that no one is left behind when we move with purpose and compassion.

The event was proudly sponsored by Leadway Assurance, Euphorique PR, Cafe Jade, BellaNaija, Channels TV, and Reuters.

