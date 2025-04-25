From Music to Theatre: Introducing Timi Dakolo’s Bold Debut in Bianca

Connect with us

Renowned singer and Iyawo Mi crooner, Timi Dakolo, will make his much-anticipated theatrical debut on May 1st in the stage production Bianca, set to take place at the iconic Shell Hall of the Muson Centre, Lagos.

Dakolo joins a stellar cast that includes legendary actor Yemi Shodimu, veteran stage star Nelson Orah and rising talent Kamila Jubril, who takes on the lead role of Bianca.

Bianca is the latest in a distinguished line of historical productions by the acclaimed Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

In a statement released by Mofoluwake Edgar, Managing Director of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Timi Dakolo’s expected electrifying performance is set to redefine theatrical storytelling in Nigeria, forging a new and exciting connection between soul music and theatre.

A celebrated voice in contemporary Nigerian music, Timi Dakolo’s string of timeless hits has cemented his place as one of the country’s most influential music icons.

His cameo appearance in Bianca will see him bring his signature talent and soulful energy to the stage, adding a fresh dimension to what promises to be one of the year’s most riveting theatrical events.

Bianca chronicles the life and journey of Hon. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who is also expected to be in the audience on opening night.

At its core, Bianca is a compelling story of passion, love, and unwavering conviction.

