Her360 Honors Women of Impact as 3-Day Empowerment Program Concludes in Abuja

The impactful three-day Her360 women’s wellness and empowerment series concluded with an inspiring award ceremony held at the Amaryadotcom headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

Organized by Her360, the flagship initiative of Amaryadotcom founded by wellness advocate and entrepreneur Rahma Adam Mohammed, the evening celebrated Nigerian women demonstrating exceptional leadership, service, and societal impact.

The event honored Dr. Amina Aminu Dorayi, Hon. Stella Okotete, and Fatima Askira – three trailblazing women recognized for their outstanding contributions in public service, community development, and humanitarian advocacy.

Their awards symbolized the heart of the Her360 mission: to uplift, heal, and celebrate the strength and wholeness of the modern Nigerian woman.

The ceremony was graced by a distinguished gathering of women leaders, including Princess Jecoco, Maryam Augie, and Madina Maishanu, among other remarkable figures. It was an evening of elegance, thoughtful reflection, and sisterhood, as participants applauded the efforts of women who continue to move the needle in their various fields.

Speaking during the ceremony, Rahma Adam Mohammed expressed deep admiration for the honorees and emphasized the importance of celebrating women not only for what they do but for who they are – pillars of strength, resilience, and purpose in a society that often overlooks their silent battles.

The award ceremony was the final chapter in a 3-day immersive experience curated by Her360 to address the internal and external well-being of women and girls.

• Day 1: Teen Edition – The first day of the program focused on teenage girls, with over 20 young participants engaging in sessions on identity building, confidence, goal-setting, and mental wellness. From creating vision boards to learning financial literacy, the event aimed to empower the next generation with tools to rise above toxic online narratives and societal pressure.

• Day 2: Adult Wellness Program – The second day welcomed adult women into a serene and supportive space for advanced healing.

In addition to yoga, meditation, and Tai Chi, participants were introduced to Horse Therapy – a powerful new addition that helped women reconnect emotionally through therapeutic equine interaction.

Throughout the three days, the underlying message was clear: true beauty and strength start from within. Women must be given the space to heal, reflect, and refuel – because, as Rahma often says, you cannot pour from an empty cup.

More than a wellness program, Her360 is a movement challenging the damaging narratives women face daily – particularly in the digital space. From hyper-curated beauty standards to morally degrading content, many young girls and women are consuming messages that strip them of their true worth.

This initiative, according to Rahma, is about changing that reality: we must empower women and girls to reject the lies they’re being fed and embrace a life of balance, purpose and self- love.

As the applause faded and awards were handed out, the spirit of Her360 lingered in every conversation, every hug, and every heart inspired by the three-day journey.

With more programs planned across Nigeria, Her360 is on a mission to ignite lasting change in the lives of women – one healed, empowered soul at a time.

