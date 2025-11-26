Mariam Timmer on Sisterhood and Her evolution on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Showmax Original reality series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, brings together women from across the continent for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in Brazil. This spin-off follows the success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa. Now, housewives from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa embark on a new chapter under the Brazilian sun, bringing drama, glamour, and sisterhood to new heights.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premieres on Showmax on Friday, November 28, 2025, and joining this spin-off is Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Mariam Timmer enters the Real Housewives universe with a confident presence that captivates audiences. As an original star of The Real Housewives of Lagos and now a standout in the debut season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, she embodies more than just another franchise favourite; she represents significant cultural representation.

In this exclusive conversation, Mariam opens up about evolution, intention and the unfiltered energy that has cemented her place as one of Africa’s reality TV personalities.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hey Mariam. How are you doing today?

I am doing great. I feel great.

How does it feel to be on the first edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa?

Being part of the very first edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is an incredible honour and a major milestone for me. Just like when I was selected for the debut cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos, it carries that same powerful feeling, if not even more. I truly feel that I’ve helped pave the way for other African countries, especially Nigeria, to shine on this kind of global platform. My name, Mariam Timmer, will always be part of the conversation when it comes to groundbreaking reality TV moments in Africa, and that’s something I’m deeply proud of.

For RHUGT Africa, they could have chosen anyone, yet they chose me. That, to me, testifies to my work ethic, my authenticity and the energy I bring to the screen. It shows that staying true to myself has opened doors I never even imagined.

As an OG housewife, having been on all seasons of The Real Housewives of Lagos, what do you think RHUGT Africa will make people understand about you that they didn’t before?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is going to make it impossible for people to overlook my evolution. I’ve grown, I’ve elevated, and I’ve refined who I am personally, emotionally and professionally. I’m not the same woman you met in the first season of RHOLagos, and this trip shows that clearly. My consistency, my work ethic, and my presence speak louder than ever.

People will see that I’m not just someone who shows up. I show up with intention, clarity, and control. You’ll see how I handle myself, how I manage situations, and how I hold my own no matter what the environment brings. This season is a reminder that Mariam Timmer isn’t just part of the show; she sets the tone.

Was there anyone you connected with immediately, and anyone who surprised you in ways you didn’t expect?

I connected immediately with Annie Mthembu from the Durban franchise. Our energy matched from the start, and we bonded both personally and on a more professional, intentional level. I also connected well with Princess Jecoco from Abuja. There was instant familiarity and ease with her. As for the ones I didn’t connect with right away, let’s just say you’ll have to watch the show to see how that story unfolds!

Hehehe, we can’t wait to watch! So you’re known for being expressive and unfiltered. Did you feel the need to manage perception differently on this trip, or did you lean fully into your natural energy?

Haha, yes, everyone knows I’m expressive and unfiltered, and one thing I’ll never do is water myself down for anyone, no matter where I am. I don’t manage people’s perceptions of me. I show up as myself. Always. Honestly, I didn’t feel the need to adjust to anything. A lot of the girls came in with their own ideas of who they thought I was, and you could tell they were on eggshells around me for a few days. Then they realised I’m actually very easy to talk to and have a whole vibe on my own. I brought my natural, happy energy as always, but I was also very self-aware of the space, the dynamics and the people I was with. So yes, I was fully me, just the elevated, intentional version.

Annie Mthembu of The Real Housewives of Durban, in a recent interview, said it was a tie between you and Christall Kay of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg on who brought the drama this season. Do you agree with her?

Haha, I love that! Drama is part of what makes these shows so entertaining, and I definitely brought my energy to the table. Christall Kay had her moments, too, so I can see why Annie said it was a tie. But honestly, I like to think that while I bring the drama, I also bring authenticity, fun and heart, and that’s what makes my presence on the show unforgettable. So yes, I’ll own it, I brought it, in true Mariam Timmer style!

Which cultural moment on the trip made you proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria?

Honestly, every single day on that trip made me proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria. Being Nigerian isn’t something I switch on and off; it is who I am, and I carry that identity with me everywhere I go. One of my proudest moments was teaching the girls about my Yoruba heritage. They were fascinated, they were curious, and they genuinely appreciated the culture I brought to the table. That meant a lot to me.

I’m also a huge believer in Nigerian and African fashion. I made a point of wearing only Nigerian designers throughout the show, just like I’ve always done on RHOLagos. I’m proud of who we are, and being on a platform that allows me to showcase Nigeria’s talent, culture, and craftsmanship to the world is something I take seriously. Representing Lagos and Nigeria will always be my honour.

Why should people watch you on RHUGT: Africa?

Because I bring it all: authenticity, grace, fashion, fun, laughter, drama; basically, the full experience. With so many incredible personalities from across the continent, it could get chaotic, but I would say we kept it exciting, real, and unforgettable. I’m unfiltered, unapologetically myself, and always ready to make an impact in every scene. Expect bold fashion, bold energy, and bold moments. You won’t be able to take your eyes off!