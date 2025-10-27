Watch The Trailer of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Africa”

The Showmax Original reality series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa brings together women from across the continent for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in Brazil. This spin-off follows the success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, one of Showmax’s most-watched series in 2024. Now, Housewives from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa jet off for a new chapter under the Brazilian sun to take the drama, glamour and sisterhood to new heights.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is set to premiere on Showmax on Friday, 28 November 2025. Coming on board for this affair are Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos and Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja, who made her debut in the show’s first season. Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson will represent The Real Housewives of Durban.

Flying the flag high are Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay will fly in from Johannesburg from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, cementing her status as the ultimate comeback queen. From Nairobi, Kenya’s Dr Catherine Masitsa and Zena Nyambu bring East African flair and sophistication.

“Our audiences have embraced The Real Housewives franchise with incredible enthusiasm, and this edition builds on that connection in a fresh and exciting way,” said Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Channels and Content West Africa at MultiChoice. “With The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, we are telling stories that reflect our shared experiences while celebrating African women and the rich diversity of the continent.”

Barrie Kelly, VP, International Format Production and Development at NBCUniversal Formats, added: “Every African version of The Real Housewives has captured the vibrant diversity of its country while resonating with audiences both locally and globally. With The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, we are taking that energy to the next level. Partnering once again with GOAT Productions and Showmax, this series brings together some of the most formidable Housewives for an unforgettable journey. We can’t wait for viewers to join them on the trip of a lifetime to Brazil.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in 2021 in the US, with four seasons available on Peacock, produced by Shed Media. The Real Housewives and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip formats are distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the trailer below: