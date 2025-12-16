Princess Jecoco Talks Representing Abuja, Sisterhood, and Emotional Moments on RHUGT: Africa

The Showmax Original reality series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, brings together women from across the continent for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in Brazil. This spin-off follows the success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa. Now, housewives from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa embark on a new chapter under the Brazilian sun, bringing drama, glamour and sisterhood to new heights.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premiered on Showmax on Friday, November 28, 2025, and joining this spin-off is Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja.

In this exclusive interview, Princess shares her emotions when she received the call to be on the Ultimate Girls Trip, what she enjoyed, what viewers can look forward to, and the friendships she formed on the journey.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hey Princess. How are you feeling?

Hello BN. I feel good and fine. Thank you.

What was your first reaction when you got the call to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa?

Honestly, I was so excited and a little shocked. It felt like such a huge honour being invited to represent Nigeria, Abuja specifically, on a continental trip is no small thing. I knew it could be a powerful moment for me, but also for my city. I felt a little nervous, because I wanted to make sure I showed up as my authentic self. I accepted because at the end of the day, it’s a vacation.

Having been away from the reality TV scene, how were you able to prepare yourself to be back in the spotlight?

Over the past couple of years, I focused on self-work, on balancing my businesses and my family life. Mentally, I journaled, prayed and really reaffirmed who Princess Jecoco is, not just the housewife version, but as a lawyer, a mother, a cultural ambassador. When the call came, I felt stronger and more grounded than before.

Did you feel the need to assert yourself early, or did the group naturally make room for your presence?

It was a mix of both. I think my energy tends to be big, so there wasn’t a shortage of me making my presence felt. But I also respected the fact that this was a girls’ trip: it’s about camaraderie, laughter and real conversations. I didn’t walk in with the intention of dominating, but I also wasn’t going to shrink. I made space with confidence, not aggression. So yeah, they definitely made room for my presence.

How did this trip differ from The Real Housewives of Abuja, and what did it, if at all, reveal about your personality in navigating dynamic relationships?

On RHOAbuja, you’re more rooted in your day-to-day business, family, and local power dynamics. On Ultimate Girls Trip, there’s vacation energy, which brings out a different side of people who are more relaxed, more spontaneous. For me, it revealed how adaptable I am, how I could hold my thoughts in deep conversations, but also be goofy, playful and vulnerable. It showed how I navigate when things are less structured.

It revealed that I’m a very emotional person. See, I cried a lot on this trip. That very bold and feisty Jecoco got overly emotional on this trip.

How important was it for you to represent your city and culture in a way that felt real and not performative?

So important. Being from Abuja and being deeply invested in my Igbo heritage (as president of Umu Asa Cultural Association), I feel a responsibility. When I go on a global (or continental) stage, I want people to see me, not a caricature. I made sure to bring my culture, my values, even my accent, my humour, everything that makes me who I am.

Did anyone reveal a different side of themselves off-camera that viewers won’t immediately expect?

Yes, and I think that’s the beauty of filming a trip like this. There were moments when people let their guards down. Someone who seemed very poised could suddenly get emotional, or someone who seemed reserved could be the loudest in laughter off camera. Those quieter, more human moments are what I hope people will notice more than the dramatics.

However, there is one cast member who was just too much on camera. She’s cool off camera but always does the most as soon as the camera comes on. It was really annoying because we all wanted to have fun, but she was like the bad egg that still wanted to be in the pack. Almost everyone had fights with her. I’ve never seen anything like it.

Share one behind-the-scenes moment in Brazil that captured the true Girls Trip chaos

There was one night when a few of us just stayed up talking under the stars, wine in hand, after eating, and we had a spontaneous dance party outside, music blasting, and the next thing you know, we’re all dancing barefoot to Brazilian beats. That was real, unfiltered, joyful chaos.

Who gave you the best banter or back-and-forth energy on the trip?

Honestly, there were a few. But I think the best was with someone who wasn’t afraid to call me out in a funny way. That kind of banter keeps things genuine. It’s not just shade; it’s playful, witty, and rooted in knowing each other enough to push and pull. That’s the kind of energy I love.

Ultimately, my girl, Mariam. We understand each other mostly because we are Naija babes, so it was really easy. My girl Annie, too, we are so similar in so many ways, so banter was nice.

Did you form any new friendships on the trip?

Absolutely. That’s the most magical part of something like Girls Trip. Beyond the cameras, I connected with women from different parts of Africa. We laughed, we cried, we shared stories about home, beauty, motherhood, and business. Some of those relationships, I believe, will outlast the show.

What should fans brace themselves for in this season, without giving out spoilers?

Get ready for high energy, big laughs, and some real talk. There will be moments of tension, but also genuine sisterhood. I think fans will see me outside of my comfort zones emotionally and socially, but also more grounded than ever. And yes, there will be surprises: things that will make you gasp, but also things that will make you smile.

New episodes of RHUGT Africa will drop every Friday.