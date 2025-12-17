Meet Njoh Trevor, the Cameroonian FIFA Agent Building a New Model of African Football Representation

In this exclusive interview, Njoh Trevor, a FIFA-licensed agent, talks to us about the modern representation of African athletes. Trevor is the founder of Tcute Agency and its sports division, Tcute Sports, representing a new generation of African sports professionals redefining how talent is discovered, managed and positioned globally.

Raised in Cameroon and introduced early to the worlds of media, communications and talent management, Trevor began his career behind the scenes in entertainment PR, later working with some of his country’s leading artists and talents. That foundation in storytelling, strategy and trust-building now underpins his approach to football representation. Through Tcute Sports, he champions a 360, FIFA-compliant model that merges scouting, career planning and responsible communication, with a focus on long-term development and player protection.

Hey Trevor. How are you today?

I feel good. I feel fine. Thank you.

Great! Can you tell us about your childhood and the environment you grew up in, and how those early experiences shaped your work today?

I grew up in Cameroon in an environment where discipline, patience and responsibility were taught early. My childhood taught me that consistency mattered more than talent, and that nothing meaningful came without effort.

I entered the entertainment PR and media space at the age of 12, working behind the scenes and eventually representing some of the biggest artists in Cameroon. Starting that young exposed me very quickly to the realities of life. Something my mom always tells me, “Nothing is handed to you, every opportunity is earned through hard work and persistence”. That experience taught me to manage pressure and build trust long before most people my age. Today, whether in entertainment or sports, my values remain the same.

So you developed an early interest in media and entertainment?

Yes, from a very young age. Those interests led me into the PR and media space, where I gained hands-on experience working with artists, building campaigns and learning how visibility, storytelling and strategy shape careers. As I grew older, that same curiosity expanded into a passion for sports. Seeing kids play barefoot on dusty fields, dreaming of becoming footballers one day, made me want to understand how athletes are represented, and who finds and creates opportunities for especially those coming from Africa, starting with where I come from, Cameroon. That led to the birth of the sports division of the Tcute Agency called Tcute Sports.

How has it been with Tcute Agency and TcuteSports? What are some success metrics that you have?

We led several global campaigns that have featured our clients on prominent platforms, including CNN, BBC, GQ, and The Recording Academy, among others. As the agency grew, I believed it was time to provide these same opportunities for people in sports, particularly through football. This then led to Tcute Sports – the Sports division of Tcute Agency. The vision is to build a credible, FIFA-compliant football representation platform that focuses on career planning, finding and negotiating the right deals for our clients, development pathways and professional positioning.

From the beginning, the goal has been to create platforms that protect talent, create access and provide opportunities, while doing this with integrity.

You often speak about building “A new model of African representation”. What does that model look like, and why do you believe African football needs a different approach today?

For a long time, African football has produced incredible talent, but representation has often been short-term or focused only on quick moves rather than sustainable careers.

The model I believe in is about protecting players early, educating them about their careers and positioning them strategically, so they’re not just transferred but truly develop. African football needs a different approach today because the global game has evolved. Clubs are more data-driven, more selective and more focused on character, adaptability and long-term value. African players deserve representation that understands these realities and prepares them accordingly, both on and off the pitch.

What practical steps are you applying to approach that?

One of the biggest mistakes in football representation is treating a contract as the finish line rather than the starting point. At Tcute Sports, we approach careers with long-term planning at the centre.

From the early stages, we work with athletes to define clear career pathways—understanding the right leagues, environments, and development timelines for their age, profile, and personality. We focus on progression, not speed, because a poorly timed move can stall a career just as easily as no move at all.

Beyond football, we prepare players for the realities of life off the pitch. This includes financial awareness, professionalism, media conduct, cultural adaptation, and personal discipline. Our goal is to help athletes become stable professionals who can sustain performance, manage pressure, and make informed decisions throughout their careers.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term aspiration for how African talent is discovered, managed and presented to the world?

My long-term aspiration is to see African talent discovered, managed, and presented through a system that is structured, transparent, and globally respected. Too often, talent is identified but not nurtured properly, or opportunities are missed because of a lack of guidance, exposure, or strategic representation.

I envision a future where every African athlete has access to proper scouting, education, career planning, and professional management from the earliest stages. This includes not just on-field development, but also off-field preparedness—financial literacy, media training, personal branding, and long-term career planning.

Beyond individual support, I want African talent to be presented to the world in a way that reflects its value, professionalism, and story. Representation should not only create opportunities abroad but also elevate the perception of African football globally, showing that our players are disciplined, adaptable, and fully prepared for the modern game.