Understanding The Business of Talent Management with Alexander Okeke in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Today, we are doing life with Alexander Okeke, the Head of Talent Management at YBNL Nation, one of Nigeria’s most influential music labels. He has played a pivotal role in guiding YBNL’s artists as they navigate the evolving Afrobeats industry.

Hello Alexander. How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling calm, grateful, and focused. Every day brings its own pressure, but also a new reminder of why I do what I do.

Let’s start here: What was your childhood like, and how did those early years shape your imagination and love for storytelling and creations?

I grew up curious, always observing, always asking questions. I was the kind of child who paid attention to people, to patterns, and to energy. That taught me how to listen and interpret, which is at the heart of what I do today. I grew up around people, and that taught me the value of storytelling.

My early years shaped my understanding of emotional connection, of what people respond to, and how music, events, and branding can become tools for expression. That’s something I’ve carried with me ever since.

Before the music and the industry work, who was Alexander Okeke, and how did your journey into talent management and the music business begin?

Before the music, I was in the food and beverage world, helping brands build experiences, not just products. I worked closely with global spirits brands like Johnnie Walker and LVMH. That world taught me how to work with luxury, with intentionality, and with aesthetics, but most importantly, how to tell a story that resonates with people.

From there, I moved into etiquette training and consulting, which then evolved into brand strategy. Somewhere along the line, I realised my true passion was working with creatives—helping them shape not just their image, but their legacy. Talent management came naturally after that. I wasn’t chasing music, I was chasing impact.

As someone who has witnessed different evolutions of the industry, what’s the most important switch you’ve witnessed in the music industry?

The biggest shift has been the power dynamic. Artists now have more control and more responsibility. With the rise of digital platforms, social media, and direct-to-fan relationships, traditional gatekeeping models have been disrupted. That’s powerful.

But it also means strategy is more important than ever. Talent is one thing, but now you need structure, consistency, and brand clarity. What I’ve learned is that sustainability in this business comes from balance — between art and business, visibility and mystique, independence and collaboration.

YBNL has different artists exploring different genres of music and different audiences. How is a dynamic roster managed so that each doesn’t clash, and what do you look for when deciding on an artist?

YBNL is built on individuality. Every artist under the label has their own sound, their own story, and their own path. Our job is not to make them fit into a box, but to make sure their lane is well-lit and well-paved.

When I’m looking at an artist, I’m not just looking for talent. I’m looking for hunger, grace, self-awareness, and a unique perspective. Talent will always catch attention, but vision and hard work are what build a career. We work hard to ensure each artist has their own ecosystem, so that they’re not competing but complementing.

Please tell us about your companies and how you manage to balance your roles in talent management and managing businesses.

Red & Alexander Media was the starting point, a full-service firm that covers events, PR, talent management, A&R, and strategy. It’s the backbone of everything I do in entertainment. As it grew, I saw a need to branch out and create The Red Room and The Breakfast Club.

Red & Axla Media is the engine that powers our operations, making sure the backend of our events and projects runs smoothly. Balancing it all takes discipline, but I’ve learned to delegate, to trust my team, and to stay focused on impact. Every decision I make has to align with long-term value, not just short-term hype.

I understand that you’re always working on new projects, but outside of work, what does Alexander do for fun? What’s your favourite way to spend a quiet day?

A quiet day for me would be good music, good food, driving and basking in the euphoria of spectacular automobiles.

What’s a typical day in your life? That is, what you do from morning till you go back to sleep

My mornings start with coffee. My afternoons are filled with strategy sessions that spill into the night. Evenings include events, dinners and whiskey.

You’ve experienced many moments, but looking at your journey so far, what’s that moment you felt utterly proud of yourself and nothing else mattered?

There are a few, but one that stands out was the first Olamide Live in Concert. Watching that come together—the energy, the impact, the cultural weight of it—that was a full-circle moment. It felt like everything I had worked for came together in one night.

But honestly, I feel proud every time an artist I’ve worked with finds their voice, builds confidence, or unlocks a new level. That’s the real reward.

One word to describe Olamide’s Olamide?

Supreme.

Looking back at how far you’ve come, what would you say to young people who have big, bold ideas but don’t know where to begin?

Start where you are, with what you know and who you know. Don’t wait for perfection. Just begin. Also, don’t underestimate relationships. Your network will open doors that your talent alone cannot. Be patient, stay consistent, and learn how to take feedback. Big ideas are just dreams without execution. So focus on the next step, not just the endgame.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…Alexander

Thank you for having me.

