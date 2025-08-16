Adebayo Gbenga Discusses Editorial Design in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we are doing life with Adebayo Gbenga, the head of design at Narrative Landscape Press and TBLNG Press. Aebayo has designed book covers for notable authors such as Damilare Kuku, Wole Soyinka, Wale Adenuga, Olusegun Obasanjo, Adesuwa O’man Nwokedi, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Hello Gbenga. I hope you’re doing okay. How are you feeling today?

Hi BellaNaija. I am doing great, thanks for asking.

Great! Can you tell us about your background, childhood, education, and what aspect of your childhood has shaped who you are today?

I grew up in Okokomaiko, and despite the limitations of my environment, I was fascinated by art and design. I was that curious kid who questioned almost everything. My interest in art and design led me to pursue a degree in Creative Art with a major in Graphic Design from Tai Solarin University of Education. I have always believed I have a purpose, so I’m still in my early stages. I’m not stopping soon.

Do you remember the very first book or project you ever worked on, and how it shaped your approach to design?

I have been designing for years before I became a full-time designer. I did not exactly start with books. My career in editorial design began with newspaper design in 2017, when I was fortunate enough to secure an IT role at The Sun Newspapers. This experience helped me develop the right skills. I joined Narrative Landscape Press in 2022. The journey has been exciting ever since because I have had the opportunity to work with top publishing houses in Africa and with prominent authors locally and internationally.

How would you describe your design process?

Thank you for asking and giving me the opportunity to talk about my job. As an editorial designer, I work with text, images, and illustrations to create beautifully laid-out books and magazines. My role involves selecting fonts, colours, and imagery that enhance the reading experience and communicate the author’s message. I work closely with authors, editors and publishers to ensure the design aligns with the content and target audience.

My process involves understanding the project’s objectives and target audience, researching the title, developing design concepts, creating the design, and refining the design based on the feedback received. Editorial design is crucial in publishing, and I’m passionate about creating designs that elevate the reading experience.

What are the behind-the-scenes of working on high-profile books?

I appreciate Dr Eghosa Imasuen, the Co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, for trusting me with such a high-profile project like Making It Big by Femi Otedola, a book packed with all the nuggets an entrepreneur needs. The best part of my job and working on a high-profile project is the process—those moments when the project is still hush-hush. I love it.

In the process of approving a cover, there are usually many things that need to be considered, such as the colour scheme in relation to the author’s brand, the trend of covers in that genre, marketing the book, licensing artworks and images, and other factors. It sometimes looks like politics, but that’s the fun part.

What’s the most challenging project you’ve ever worked on — not because of the deadline or complexity, but because it pushed you out of your creative comfort zone?

Definitely, the new edition of Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad by Damilare Kuku, published by TBLNG Press. Ms Tobi Eyinade, the Founder of TBLNG Press, told me about the project in February 2025, just a few weeks after Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was announced. The comments and feedback from the public were still fresh in my mind, and I knew I would be in the spotlight for my work whenever the new edition of NATMILAM was announced. So, I paused all other projects to conceptualise the cover. However, that did not get me anywhere. I worked on it for weeks without being satisfied with any option.

NATMILAM has been a bestseller for the past four years in multiple countries, so I wanted the cover of the new edition to be the very best. With the help of the best team at TBLNG Press and after reading the collection of stories for the third time, I came up with an idea inspired by the catchphrase ‘Lagos Men Will Show You Pepper’. At that point, I was confident I was close to the final cover. I love the final cover so much. This project will be unveiled in the next few days, and I look forward to the announcement.

In your opinion, what makes a book cover or editorial layout truly unforgettable?

A book cover or editorial layout is truly unforgettable when it perfectly captures the essence of the story or content. When all the necessary elements come together, they create a design that not only grabs attention but also leaves a lasting impression on readers.

If you weren’t a designer, what would you be doing right now?

To be honest, I have not thought about that yet, but I love what I am doing now. I believe my work will contribute to shaping the visual identity of book covers for African authors.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I spend most of my day alone designing. Over the past 2 years, I haven’t had a time when I didn’t have at least 5 projects going on simultaneously. Occasionally, I take time off and leave Lagos. I have visited more than 20 states in Nigeria. I have friends in almost every state, so I’m sure I’ll visit them all.

Outside of work, what’s bringing you joy these days?

In the past few months, I have been learning the basics of documentary photography, so I have been taking pictures a lot. These experiences inspire me both personally and professionally.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Adebayo

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Adebayo Gbenga for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We'd love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!