Dennis Isong: How to Spot Fake Land Agents and Omo Onile

Lagos is full of promise, opportunity and endless land speculation. But for every genuine land deal in Lagos, there’s almost always someone lurking in the shadows trying to play smart with your money, especially in developing areas. If you’re not careful, you might end up paying for land that either doesn’t exist, is already sold, or belongs to a long-dead ancestor whose family is still collecting money. We exist in the unfair world of fake land agents and Omo Onile.

The Real-Life Story That Still Haunts Ajah

Some years ago, a man named Chuka returned from the UK after working there for close to 15 years. Like many Nigerians in the diaspora, he was eager to own land in Lagos, his place of origin. A friend introduced him to a land agent who seemed decent and knowledgeable. They took him to a lovely plot in Ajah—dry land, already cleared, with a few others building around.

Chuka paid for the land, and the documents were signed—he even took selfies on the plot, beaming with joy. Six months later, he came back with a building plan and engineers. But to his shock, someone else had already started building on his land.

The truth? The documents were fake. The agent had vanished. The real family never even sold the land. Stories like Chuka’s are more common than people realise. So, how can you spot fake land agents in Lagos before it’s too late?

The Difference Between Omo Onile and Fake Agents

In Lagos, Omo Onile refers to the self-proclaimed indigenous landowners or their descendants. They claim rights to ancestral land and often demand payments—legal or illegal—when land is sold or construction starts. Some are genuine. Many are not.

Fake land agents, on the other hand, are professional con artists. They may pose as company reps, bring fake surveyors along, or even create forged documents that look incredibly real. Some of them even have office spaces, complimentary cards, and crisp English. But their goal is simple: take your money and vanish, or sell you trouble in disguise. These fake actors usually operate in new development areas like Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Badagry, Mowe, and even parts of Ajah and Ikorodu. They target people who are unfamiliar with local dynamics.

A common red flag in Lagos real estate scams is the sense of urgency. The agent might tell you: “This land has just three plots left” or “If you don’t pay before Friday, the price will increase.” They may even go as far as showing you 10 other people supposedly interested in the same land. It’s all pressure tactics.

A genuine land agent will allow you time to verify documents, involve a lawyer, visit the land multiple times, and do background checks. But fake ones are scared of being exposed, so they move fast and talk fast. Their language will often include phrases like: “Oga, don’t dull yourself.” “Even Dangote is buying land in this area.” “We go arrange all the documents for you.”

Once you start hearing such rushed sales talk, you might want to pause.

There are various kinds of land documents—survey plans, excision papers, gazettes, C of O, deeds of assignment, and more. The real issue isn’t the type of document, but whether it’s genuine. Fake land agents and Omo Onile have perfected the art of forging documents. The paper might look clean, the ink might shine like government printing, and the stamps might appear legit—but a good lawyer or land expert will spot inconsistencies.

Ask: Who signed the documents? Which family owns the land? Was the survey plan registered? Does the layout match what is on the ground? It’s not enough to hold a paper. You need to verify it at the Lagos State Land Registry. Also, if the land is under acquisition, excised or not, you should know. Never rely on what the agent says. Cross-check every detail independently.

They Are Afraid of Lawyers and Legit Real Estate Companies

The fastest way to know if a land deal is suspicious is to tell the agent, “Let me come with my lawyer.” If they suddenly become defensive or tell you it’s not necessary, something is off. Genuine landowners and agents won’t object to a lawyer being involved. Reputable real estate companies encourage you to bring your lawyer and carry out due diligence.

But scammers hate lawyers like rain on a wedding day. Their story starts to shift, their tone changes, and they begin avoiding calls. Another trick is when they tell you not to involve “those big companies” because “they will just add their profit on top.” In reality, legitimate companies offer transparency, structured payments, and verified documents.

You’re better off paying slightly more and sleeping well at night than chasing cheap land and ending up in court—or worse, in family disputes that never end.

Trust Your Instincts—But Don’t Rely on Them Alone

One of the biggest mistakes people make is relying solely on “vibes.” When you meet someone who seems nice, polite, well-dressed, and confident—someone who speaks your language—you might assume they are trustworthy. However, appearances can be deceiving. That seemingly polite man may have already sold the same plot of land to three other people. If your instincts are warning you, don’t ignore them, but also don’t rely on them alone.

It’s essential to ask questions and take your time. Conduct research at Alausa and consult professionals in the field. Meet the actual family owners of the property, not impersonators. Visit the land on different days and try to gather information from neighbours; they often have the real story. If you are away, avoid handling the situation remotely on your own. Instead, work with a reputable real estate expert who is already familiar with the local system.