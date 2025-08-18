Recent Films to Introduce Anyone to Nollywood

When discussing Nollywood on the global stage, conversations often centre around the quality of its films, despite the industry’s impressive output each year. Critics argue that Nollywood does not produce enough high-quality movies to be held in the same regard as Hollywood and other film industries worldwide. However, Nollywood does produce good films. Given the large number of movies released, it’s possible that the better-quality films may not receive the recognition they deserve.

Recent films from 2018 can effectively introduce anyone to Nollywood. While these movies may not necessarily be the best the industry has produced, they do reflect the everyday realities of Nigerians. Here are some films we would recommend for anyone looking to get acquainted with Nollywood, presented in no particular order.

Up North (Netflix)

Starring Banky W and Ibrahim Suleiman as lead actors, Up North explores the lives of some Nigerian graduates serving the country. It showcases how a few Nigerians become attached to the state they serve within the year of their service. Up North is available on Netflix.

Lionheart (Netflix)

Directed by Genevieve Nnaji, this film follows Adaeze, a woman trying to save her father’s transport company from collapse. It blends themes of family, gender roles, and modern Nigerian business. Notably, it was the first Nigerian film acquired by Netflix.

Soólè (Netflix)

Soólè is a road-trip comedy-drama about strangers on a bus journey that takes an unexpected turn when they encounter danger. The film mixes humour, suspense, and social commentary, reflecting everyday Nigerian realities.

Breath of Life (Prime Video)

Set in the 1950s, it tells the story of Timi, a man struggling with faith, grief, and purpose until he finds new meaning through an unexpected encounter. It’s a soulful, faith-leaning film with strong performances.

Eyimofe (Prime Video)

Eyimofe is shot in a documentary-like style, portraying migration dreams and Nigeria’s socioeconomic challenges. It’s a poignant, realist drama following two Lagosians, Mofe and Rosa, each striving for a better life abroad.

King of Boys (Netflix)

King of Boys, the movie, is known for its intense storytelling and Sola Sobowale’s standout performance. It’s a movie about power, which portrays Alhaja Eniola Salami’s ambition to lead and the violent struggle for dominance.

With Difficulty Comes Ease (Prime Video)

With Difficulty Comes Ease narrates the story of how Zainab (Uzoamaka Power) struggles with life after her husband’s death. The film reflects what Nigerian wives experience after the death of their husbands. It is a reflective drama exploring personal struggles and resilience, showing how wives push through adversity to find peace.

Mami Wata (Watch on Mubi)

Mami Wata is a visually striking, black-and-white fantasy drama rooted in African mythology. It tells the story of a village struggling to maintain its faith in the goddess Mami Wata amidst modern threats. It has received global acclaim for its artistry.

Blood Sisters (Netflix)

Blood Sisters is considered Nigeria’s first Netflix original series. It blends crime, family drama, and suspense. The story follows two best friends whose lives spiral after a groom goes missing on his wedding day. It’s fast-paced, thrilling, and filled with social undertones.

If you could introduce anyone to Nollywood, what movie would you use?