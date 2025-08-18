Dennis Isong: What to Do When You’re Sold Land Without a Title

When you think about buying a piece of land, you imagine a smooth process: you pay, you get your documents, and you start building or planning your investment. But sometimes, reality can be different. You hand over your hard-earned money, only to later discover that the land you bought has no title. At that moment, the joy of becoming a landowner turns into confusion and anxiety. Buying a piece of land without a registered title is like buying a car without a logbook.

Understanding What “No Title” Really Means

In real estate, a land title is the legal proof that you own a property. This could be a C of O, Governor’s Consent, Deed of Assignment with a registered survey, or other recognised legal documents.

When a land has “no title,” it means it has not been formally documented or recognised by the state government as belonging to anyone — or at least, not to the person who sold it to you. In some cases, the seller may only have a “family receipt” or “community paper,” which doesn’t hold much legal weight.

This doesn’t always mean the land is bad, but it means it’s unsecured. Without a title, you are vulnerable to ownership disputes, government acquisition, or resale fraud. Understanding this early will help you decide whether to regularise the land, renegotiate with the seller, or take legal action.

First Steps

When you discover you’ve been sold land without a title, panic is natural, but it’s not helpful. Your first job is to get the full picture. Meet with the seller (or the agent who facilitated the deal) and request all documents they have, no matter how small. This includes receipts, agreements, survey plans, and any correspondence.

Then, visit the State Land Registry to confirm the current status of the land. A proper search will tell you if the land is under government acquisition, already registered in someone else’s name, or truly untitled. This step is critical because it separates an incomplete documentation problem from a completely illegal sale.

If the land is on government-acquired land, you’ll need to explore excision or regularisation options, which can be a long but possible process. If it’s simply never been registered, you might be able to start the title registration yourself, provided you can prove rightful ownership.

Exploring Your Legal Options

Everywhere, property disputes are common, and the courts have seen all kinds of land cases. If you have evidence of payment and transfer of possession, you may have a chance to protect your interest through legal means. A property lawyer can help you draft a formal letter to the seller demanding the proper title or a refund.

Sometimes, the seller genuinely didn’t process the title due to cost or ignorance. In such cases, they might agree to work with you to get the title regularised, especially if they want to protect their reputation. Other times, you may be dealing with a fraudulent seller, in which case litigation or reporting to the authorities becomes necessary.

While going to court can be expensive and slow, it’s often the only way to get justice if the seller refuses to cooperate. The key here is documentation; without proof of the transaction, your case becomes much harder.

Regularisation

If the land is genuine but untitled, the State Government has processes for regularising such land. This usually involves submitting proof of ownership, a survey plan, and paying the required fees for the land to be officially recognised. The regularisation process might take time and money, but it’s worth it in the long run. It turns an insecure asset into a legally recognised property that you can resell, use as collateral, or pass on to your children without fear.

For example, one of my clients bought land in Sangotedo in 2018 without a title but with community receipts. We started the regularisation process in 2020, and by 2023, they had the Governor’s Consent. The value of the land had doubled by then, and they could finally sleep without worrying about losing it.

Lessons for Future Land Purchases

If you’ve been sold land without a title, it’s a hard lesson, but it can make you a smarter investor. Always conduct a search before paying for any land in Lagos. Work with trusted realtors and property lawyers who understand the terrain and can smell a problematic property from a mile away.

Titles are not just paperwork; they are the backbone of secure land ownership. Without them, you’re holding a promise, not a guarantee. The next time you buy land, ensure you’re not just paying for soil and location, but for the legal rights that come with it.

Buying land in Lagos is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make. If you ever find yourself in the uncomfortable position of owning land with no title, remember — there are steps you can take to protect your investment. It may take patience, but with the right advice and action, you can turn a risky purchase into a secure one.