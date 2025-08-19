My Name is Ifunanya Arinze, and This is Why You Should Watch Me

Acting has been a part of me since I was a little girl in primary school. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be an actress. Back then, I didn’t have many friends. I was dealing with dyslexia, and it made me feel different and sometimes left out. But instead of letting that break me, I found comfort in creating my own world. I would act out dramas by myself, switching characters, building stories, and living inside the worlds I created. Acting became my coping mechanism; it was my safe place.

When I graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Mass Communication, I knew I had to follow that dream. Nollywood has always been in my heart, and I was determined to find my way in, even if it wasn’t going to be easy. My first step was digital production. I started with skits, working with some of the big names like Oluwadollarz, Abayomi Alvin, and Kiekie. Those moments on set taught me a lot, not just about acting, but also about discipline, timing, and connecting with an audience.

Afterwards, I found myself stepping into YouTube drama. One of the highlights was a high school drama film, Moment of Truth, in which I was featured. It wasn’t just another project for me; it turned out to be a huge success, crossing over 1.5 million views. Seeing that so many people connected with the story and my character gave me the confidence that I was ready for bigger roles.

And then the cinema came. Landing a role in a film that starred Gabriel Afolayan and Toke Makinwa was surreal. I played a pregnant sister-in-law, and for me, it was about bringing subtle humour and real emotional depth to the character. It was a proud moment, one that made me feel like all the little steps I had taken up to that point were beginning to add up.

The stage has also been an important part of my journey. A defining moment was performing at Terra Kulture with Bolanle Austen-Peters’ TALP X production, End Game. The play spoke about domestic violence among youths, and it was powerful to be part of such a socially relevant story. I love roles like that; roles that talk about social vices, that hold a mirror up to society, and that spark important conversations.

At the same time, I’ve been building my creative voice online. My TikTok series Celebrities Who Understood the Assignment has allowed me to merge my love for fashion and storytelling, while my Instagram vlog Life on Set gives people a real, behind-the-scenes look at what it means to be a working actress in Nollywood.

I’ve come to realise that my deepest passion lies in acting in films that address social vices and in spiritual enlightenment stories, projects that don’t just entertain but transform, heal, and inspire people on a deeper level. Acting has always been more than performance; it’s about using stories to spark empathy, to open eyes, and to touch hearts.

Of course, getting bigger roles isn’t always easy. This industry requires persistence and patience. But every project I’ve worked on—whether a skit, a YouTube drama, a stage play, or a cinema film—has been a stepping stone. And I know this is just the beginning.

For me, acting is more than just performing; it’s about storytelling, about creating moments that spark empathy, inspire change, and even bring spiritual enlightenment. I’ve come a long way from that little girl who used to act alone in her room. And as I keep growing, I’m excited for the stories yet to come.