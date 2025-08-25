Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Manage Costs as Children Resume School

The back-to-school season often comes with excitement, anticipation, and significant financial pressure. From uniforms, textbooks, to gadgets and extracurricular fees, costs can pile up quickly, sometimes catching parents off guard. With a little planning and some smart financial habits, however, families can approach this season with confidence instead of stress.

The first step to keeping costs under control is knowing exactly what you’re working with. Make a list of all likely expenses from uniforms, school supplies, tuition or levies, transportation, lunch money, and extracurricular activities. Once you’ve listed everything, rank them in order of priority. Essentials such as fees, uniforms, and basic supplies must come first; other items can be phased in over time. This exercise helps you avoid impulse purchases and ensures that money is allocated to what it was meant for. Involve your children in the budgeting process. It’s a great way to teach them about money, priorities, and decision-making.

Take stock before you shop; it’s tempting to rush into stores, but resist. First, take an inventory of what you already have at home. You might discover that last year’s school bag, lunch box, or even stationery can still serve another year. Children often want something new, but reusing items builds important lessons about sustainability and avoiding waste. A quick clean, polish, or minor repair can make old items feel brand new again. Turn this into a fun family activity; cleaning and organising supplies together can help children feel invested in the process.

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to drain your wallet. Many stores offer discounts, and with a little research, you can stretch your money further. Compare prices online and in local markets, and don’t shy away from bulk buying items like notebooks, pens, or socks, especially if you have more than one child or friends and relatives to share with. Pooling resources for bulk purchases often leads to significant savings. Go shopping with a clear list and a strict budget.

Not every item needs to be bought before the first day of school. Staggering purchases can ease pressure on your cash flow. For example, buy the essentials now, then budget for sports kits or extra shoes later in the term. This approach also gives you time to take advantage of sales that come after the initial back-to-school rush, when retailers are eager to clear out unsold stock. That is the best time to buy.

Some schools have a second-hand cupboard where parents exchange used uniforms, shoes, or books that are still in perfect condition. If the items are clean and in good condition, they can save you a fortune without compromising on quality. Carefully preserved hand-me-downs from older siblings can also bring significant savings.

Food costs add up quickly when children are in school. Whether your child takes lunch from home or buys food at school, planning makes a big difference. Preparing healthy packed lunches is often cheaper and more nutritious than fast food options. If you must give your children some money, guide them to set clear daily or weekly limits. These are some of the earliest lessons in money management.

We all know that back-to-school costs will come around every year, so why not plan well in advance? Creating a dedicated “education fund” where you save some money each month spreads the burden across the year. By the time school resumes, you’ll have enough set aside to cover expenses with ease.

Many parents focus solely on September costs but forget that school-related expenses run all year, from school trips, exam fees, holiday programs, and even gadgets for online assignments. By anticipating these, you’ll avoid the pressure of providing funds at short notice. This dedicated financial cushion can be very useful when those financial shocks come.

Don’t fall for peer pressure. It’s easy to get caught up in what other parents are doing, enrolling their children in the most expensive schools or buying the latest gadgets. But remember: the most expensive school is not necessarily the best one for your child. Quality of teaching, values, and environment matter far more than prestige or price tag. Choose a school that suits your family’s budget and your child’s needs, not one that satisfies social comparisons or social media. This will save you stress and debt while giving your child the right foundation.

Back-to-school season provides the perfect opportunity to instil financial literacy. Explain to your children why you are budgeting, why some items are delayed, or why some options are perfectly fine to be reused. Encourage them to set small savings goals from their pocket money too. These are life lessons that go beyond the classroom; they prepare children to make sound financial decisions as adults.

Remember that the best gift you can give your child is not the most expensive backpack or designer sneakers, but financial stability at home. Avoid going into debt for non-essential items. Children will thrive when they have what they need, not necessarily everything they want. Instead, focus on creating an environment where they feel loved, supported, and ready to learn.

Back-to-school doesn’t have to be a season of financial anxiety. With clear planning, smart shopping, and disciplined saving, parents can manage the costs while teaching their children lifelong lessons about money. Each school year is not just about academic progress but also an opportunity to build a family culture of financial responsibility.

