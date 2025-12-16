Things To Do If You’re Not “Outside” This December

If you, like me, are going to be indoors this holiday season, instead of “obleeing” in December and scrolling through timelines to watch people share highlights from parties, concerts, and hangouts, there are other activities to enjoy.

There are many reasons people choose to remain indoors these days. For me, it’s mostly due to financial constraints, but others may simply want to avoid the stress that comes with December. If you’ve ever encountered the heavy traffic in December, you’d understand why some people stay inside, cuddling sheets and eating. There is kukuma rice at home.

Some may also hesitate to participate in holiday activities due to safety concerns. Recently, there has been increased tension regarding security in Nigeria, and the hustle and bustle of December can serve as the perfect time for the predators to prey.

So, if you find yourself indoors this season, here are a few activities that can still make the holidays feel full, keeping intact your December salary to keep you through that long January, even without stepping outside.

Read a book (or finally finish one)

December is one of the few times the world slows down a bit. Use it to read that book you’ve been postponing all year. Read fiction for escape, or essays that help you think deeply. Reading reminds you that there are many worlds beyond the timeline.

Learn a small, useful skill

You don’t have to become an expert overnight. Learn how to bake bread, edit videos on your phone, knit, or even understand basic personal finance. A new tax law begins next year; learn about it. Small skills compound, and December is a moment to start.

Reconnect with friends and family

Call people you don’t talk to often anymore. It doesn’t have to be long conversations. Sometimes, ten minutes is enough. The world has become digitised, and connection and community have become a scarce commodity. Being remembered and checked on still matters.

Watch intentionally

Instead of mindless scrolling through social media and envying those “obleeing”, pick a film, series, or documentary instead. Films are a form of art, and they inform. Watch movies. If you can, go to the cinema. Funke Akindele and others have movies out; go watch them.

Write, even if no one reads it

Journal your year, write letters you won’t send, draft ideas, or pour your thoughts into your notes app. Writing helps you make sense of what the year has been and what you want the next one to be. December is both long and short. Before you know it, January is here. Write a letter to yourself at the end of December 2026. How do you want it to be? What are the things you want to have achieved? Write them.

Rest

Rest is not laziness. Sleep more, take afternoon naps, stay in bed longer than usual. You’ve worked hard through the year. You’ve earned this. December doesn’t always have to be productive. We kukuma need to recharge for the coming year. Rest without guilt, my friend.

Cook something different

Try a new recipe. Try a new ginger drink. You’ve saved some cooking videos. It’s time to cook them. This period, no manager or team member is on your neck. Enjoy the free time. Cooking, despite not having enough ROI, has a way of stimulating the mind. Food has a way of making staying in feel intentional.

Rearrange for your space

Clean your space. Move the furniture around. Rearrange your room. Throw away what no longer serves you. A calmer space can reset your mind. Discard those things you no longer use.

Spend time with your family

If you’re travelling home to be with your family, or you’re already with them, be present. Work has denied you moments to connect with your father, mother, sister, brother and friends. This is the time to learn how they are doing, and also share how you’re doing. December is long and short. Let’s make it count.

Which of these will you be trying this December?