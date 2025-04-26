Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feeds 1000 Families in 3 Days

In a heart-stirring show of community, compassion, and commitment, Ls of Life Show, in collaboration with The REACH Foundation, brought “Love in Action” to life through a four-day philanthropic movement that touched lives, stirred hope, and reminded us all of the power of service.

The event, anchored by the vibrant spirit of generosity, began with Day 1: A Mix & Greet Reception — a soul-nourishing gathering of partners, donors, collaborators, and volunteers. Hosted in honour of those who make charity possible, this intimate yet dynamic evening was more than a networking opportunity — it was a reaffirmation of purpose.

With shared stories, laughter, and visions for a better tomorrow, hearts united under one goal: to feed and uplift underserved communities. The highlight of the night was an electrifying keynote address by Tola Ayodeji, host of the Ls of Life Show, whose words ignited a collective resolve to keep love moving through action. Then came the mission in motion.

Day 2 marked the beginning of the 3-day outreach campaign — boots on the ground, love in every step. Volunteers from all walks of life distributed essential food items packaged to serve hundreds of families in need.

Day 3 continued the momentum. Hope spread like wildfire as more communities were reached, more hearts were touched, and more families received nourishment. Smiles, prayers, and moments of shared gratitude poured out from every direction.

Day 4 wrapped up our outreach, culminating in a powerful, emotional day. About 1000 families fed, countless lives impacted. But the number is just the beginning — the real story is in the connections, the conversations, the children dancing with joy, and the elders whispering blessings into the ears of volunteers.

This wasn’t just charity. It was purpose in motion. It was love—active, alive, and absolute. Through Ls of Life with Tola Ayodeji, the believe is in embodying the values of Light, Love, and Laughter, and this initiative showed how powerful those values become when shared.

Watch the recap video from “Love in Action | 3 Days, 3 Communities, 1000 Families Fed” here:

Ultimately, the 4-day event featured engaging discussions on community support, fundraising efforts, and the impact of collective action.

The fundraising segment successfully generated resources to further ‘REACH’ Nigeria Foundation’s mission of tackling food insecurity and supporting underserved communities.

Tola Ayodeji expressed her deep commitment to service and uplifting others.

As a decorated U.S. Army war veteran, my mission has always been to ignite a movement of love, peace, and harmony. Whether through small gestures or large efforts, I strive to bring hope to those in need and to live a life of impact, even as I navigate the difficulties of life. This outreach is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together for a greater purpose. We believe that meaningful change starts with conversations and collaborations, said Benedicta Ayerite, CEO of REACH Nigeria Foundation. To every donor, volunteer, and believer who made this possible, thank you. The world is brighter because of you. Let’s keep putting Love in Action.

