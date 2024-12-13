Discover the Shows Serving Iconic Fashion Moments on Showmax!

If you’re a fan of on-screen glamour and show-stopping fashion moments, Showmax has a trunk full of movies and series featuring casts that serve unforgettable looks. From daring couture to timeless elegance, these shows are bound to help you improve your fashion sense.

Ready to immerse yourself in a world of glamour? Here are the top fashionable and diva-worthy picks

The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 1-2

This reality TV show delves into the luxurious lives of Lagos socialites, spotlighting their shopping sprees, glamorous parties, jet-setting adventures, and the unspoken competition within their elite circles.

Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji, and Chioma Ikokwu steal the spotlight, consistently delivering impeccable fashion moments. From haute couture to luxury streetwear, these ladies showcase high fashion and elegance, proving they’re as much trendsetters as they are power players.

The first Nigerian instalment of this award-winning franchise, distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, returned for a highly anticipated second season in September 2023, bringing even more drama, style, and opulence to the screen.

The Real Housewives of Abuja

The new series takes viewers into the extravagant lives of six influential and accomplished women in Abuja.The cast includes Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany, and Tutupie as they navigate their luxurious lifestyles, relationships, families, and businesses in the heart of Nigeria’s capital and beyond.

These women bring ultimate diva vibes with every appearance, serving bold, glamorous, and trend-setting fashion moments that redefine fabulousness. All episodes of The Real Housewives of Abuja are now available for your binge-watching pleasure!

Style Magnate

In Style Magnate, 20 talented designers embark on a month-long journey that will push their creativity, skill, and endurance to the limit. At the end of it all, only one designer will be crowned the winner and awarded a life-changing opportunity to launch their career as a designer for the stars.

Nigerian fashion designer and icon Mai Atafo, celebrated for his award-winning designs and expertise is on hand as the show’s Maestro. Hosting duties are expertly handled by Joseph Benjamin while Yolanda Okereke, a renowned stylist and costume designer for film and television, is the show’s Fashion Principal

Sadau Sisters S1

Sadau Sisters follows the lives of actress Rahama Sadau and her three sisters – Aisha, Fatima, and Zaina – as they navigate the complexities of sisterhood while uncovering deep family secrets and dealing with past traumas.

Set against a backdrop of strong religious and cultural values, the show beautifully highlights the sisters’ impeccable fashion sense that blends both tradition and modernity. In the debut season, the sisters reunite in a new home and city, uncovering many revelations about their family. Stream Sadau Sisters now, with new episodes dropping every week.

Flawsome S1-2

Flawsome follows four friends—Ifeyinwa, Ramat, Ivie, and Dolapo—as they navigate personal and professional challenges. In Season 2, their lives evolve through reconciliations, career struggles, and personal growth, all while looking absolutely fabulous and chic.

With Dami Elebe (Skinny Girl in Transit) as the head writer and Tola Odunsi directing, the new season promises even deeper drama and compelling storytelling.

