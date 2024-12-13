FIFA Confirms Morocco, Portugal & Spain as Hosts for 2030 World Cup

FIFA has officially confirmed that the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. To mark the tournament’s 100th anniversary, three special matches will also take place in South America, with Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay each hosting a game. Looking ahead to 2034, Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host nation.oking ahead to 2034, Saudi Arabia has been selected as the host nation.

The announcement was made during an Extraordinary FIFA Congress, where all 211 member associations met virtually. This decision concludes the bidding process, which began in October 2023, and reflects FIFA’s commitment to maintaining regional balance in hosting duties.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised the significance of this decision in fostering global unity. He remarked:

In today’s divided world, where it seems that nobody can agree any more on anything, to be able to agree on something like that is definitely an incredible message of unity and positivity. And we need these messages today.

The 2030 World Cup will be a groundbreaking tournament, with matches held across three continents. Gianni highlighted the unifying power of football:

The FIFA World Cup is unique, and it is a unique catalyst as well for positive social change and unity because these tournaments, 2030, the celebration, 2034 – they are tournaments to unite, not to divide.

He also extended his congratulations to the host countries:

Seven countries have won their World Cup today. Congratulations to Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Saudi Arabia. This is your day. So you should celebrate and we, we celebrate, of course, with you.

With this announcement, the countdown to both tournaments has officially begun. Football lovers around the world can look forward to a global celebration of the sport.