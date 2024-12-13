Connect with us

News Scoop

Ademola Lookman & Chiamaka Nnadozie Among Six Nigerian Finalists for 2024 CAF Awards

News

FIFA Confirms Morocco, Portugal & Spain as Hosts for 2030 World Cup

Inspired News

Meet Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia’s Trailblazing First Female President

Inspired Living News

Get To Know Ghana’s First Female Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Culture Events Music News Promotions

Fuji Vibrations 2024: A High-Energy Celebration of Fuji Music’s Everlasting Family Bond

Events News Promotions

Muvmnt Studio Honors Dr. Biodun Shobanjo’s Legacy with Star-Studded Podcast Series, BB Uncovered

Events News Promotions

Dr Adaora Offor Brings Hope to Widows with the Touch-A-Life Housing Initiative

Career News Promotions

RewardClan Launches "Best SMBs/SMEs to Work With" Campaign: Apply Now for 2024 Recognition

Events News Promotions

Overcoming Breast Cancer Barriers: Oncopadi Tech & ROCHE Nigeria Launch the BRANT Program

News

Ghana Elects John Dramani Mahama as President & Jane Opoku-Agyemang as First Female Vice-President

News

Ademola Lookman & Chiamaka Nnadozie Among Six Nigerian Finalists for 2024 CAF Awards

With six finalists, including Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria leads the pack with the highest number of nominees across various categories at the 2024 CAF Awards
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released its final list of nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards, with six Nigerian players and teams still in the running for top honours. Among the standout nominees are Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who are up for some of the biggest awards including African Men’s Player of the Year, African Women’s Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, in Marrakech, Morocco. Ademola, a forward for Atalanta, is among the favourites to succeed Victor Osimhen as African Men’s Player of the Year. The 27-year-old is competing against Simon Adingra of Côte d’Ivoire, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, a key player for the Super Falcons and Paris FC, is in the running for two awards: African Women’s Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, a title she won in 2023. For the African Women’s Player of the Year category, she is up against Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Sanaâ Mssoudy. In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, her competition includes Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and Andile Dlamini of South Africa.

Nigeria’s national teams are also in contention for awards. The Super Eagles are among the finalists for Men’s National Team of the Year, alongside Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa. Meanwhile, the Super Falcons will compete with Morocco and South Africa for Women’s National Team of the Year.

At the club level, Edo Queens, who made an impressive debut by reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, are finalists for Women’s Club of the Year. They are up against TP Mazembe of DR Congo, the tournament’s champions, and AS FAR of Morocco, the runners-up.

Chiamaka Okuchukwu of Rivers Angels is another Nigerian nominee, earning a place in the Women’s Young Player of the Year category. She faces competition from Doha El Madani of AS FAR, Morocco, and Habiba Sabry of FC Masar, Egypt.

With six finalists across various categories, Nigeria leads the pack with the highest number of nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php