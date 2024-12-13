Ademola Lookman & Chiamaka Nnadozie Among Six Nigerian Finalists for 2024 CAF Awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released its final list of nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards, with six Nigerian players and teams still in the running for top honours. Among the standout nominees are Ademola Lookman and Chiamaka Nnadozie, who are up for some of the biggest awards including African Men’s Player of the Year, African Women’s Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 16, in Marrakech, Morocco. Ademola, a forward for Atalanta, is among the favourites to succeed Victor Osimhen as African Men’s Player of the Year. The 27-year-old is competing against Simon Adingra of Côte d’Ivoire, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, a key player for the Super Falcons and Paris FC, is in the running for two awards: African Women’s Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, a title she won in 2023. For the African Women’s Player of the Year category, she is up against Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Morocco’s Sanaâ Mssoudy. In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, her competition includes Khadija Er-Rmichi of Morocco and Andile Dlamini of South Africa.

Nigeria’s national teams are also in contention for awards. The Super Eagles are among the finalists for Men’s National Team of the Year, alongside Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa. Meanwhile, the Super Falcons will compete with Morocco and South Africa for Women’s National Team of the Year.

At the club level, Edo Queens, who made an impressive debut by reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, are finalists for Women’s Club of the Year. They are up against TP Mazembe of DR Congo, the tournament’s champions, and AS FAR of Morocco, the runners-up.

Chiamaka Okuchukwu of Rivers Angels is another Nigerian nominee, earning a place in the Women’s Young Player of the Year category. She faces competition from Doha El Madani of AS FAR, Morocco, and Habiba Sabry of FC Masar, Egypt.

With six finalists across various categories, Nigeria leads the pack with the highest number of nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards.