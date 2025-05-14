NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

The Super Falcons are stepping onto the continental stage with a fresh look that combines tradition and artistry. As Nigeria prepares for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco this July, the Nigerian Football Federation has revealed the team’s new home and away kits, crafted by Nike with clear attention to heritage and identity.

The home jersey is a striking white canvas, animated by sweeping green brushstroke patterns across the front and sleeves. These expressive strokes seem to nod to traditional Nigerian body art and textile prints, forms long used to tell stories, carry history, and connect communities.

The away jersey offers a more understated but equally meaningful design. It comes in a rich, deep green with a subtle textured pattern woven into the fabric. The crest of the Nigerian Football Federation, the Nike logo, and the word “NAIJA” beneath the collar all appear in a striking neon green, adding a bright contrast to the darker base. On the home jersey, these same elements are presented in black and white, keeping with the shirt’s lighter palette and allowing the brushstroke-inspired green patterns to take centre stage.

“New kit. Same pride,” the NFF shared on social media, capturing the heart of what these jerseys represent.