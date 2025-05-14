Connect with us

Scoop Sports

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Scoop Style

Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Can’t Stop Watching Afolabi Mosuru's Proposal to Fisayo Longe

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Inspired Living Scoop

Zikoko’s New Docuseries "HER" Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

Scoop Style

Step into Style: Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s Traditional Wedding Was a Fashion Wonderland

Nollywood Scoop Style

The Internet Had Jokes and Love for Uzoamaka Power’s AMVCA Cultural Look

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

Scoop Style

Who Wore the Future? Nana Akua Addo Did at the AMVCAs

Scoop

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

A new era for the Super Falcons begins with their 2025 jersey, crafted by Nike and the NFF. With its striking green motifs and cultural depth, the new kit represents the strength, pride, and unity of the African women’s football powerhouse.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: NFF/Instagram

The Super Falcons are stepping onto the continental stage with a fresh look that combines tradition and artistry. As Nigeria prepares for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco this July, the Nigerian Football Federation has revealed the team’s new home and away kits, crafted by Nike with clear attention to heritage and identity.

The home jersey is a striking white canvas, animated by sweeping green brushstroke patterns across the front and sleeves. These expressive strokes seem to nod to traditional Nigerian body art and textile prints, forms long used to tell stories, carry history, and connect communities.

The away jersey offers a more understated but equally meaningful design. It comes in a rich, deep green with a subtle textured pattern woven into the fabric. The crest of the Nigerian Football Federation, the Nike logo, and the word “NAIJA” beneath the collar all appear in a striking neon green, adding a bright contrast to the darker base. On the home jersey, these same elements are presented in black and white, keeping with the shirt’s lighter palette and allowing the brushstroke-inspired green patterns to take centre stage.

“New kit. Same pride,” the NFF shared on social media, capturing the heart of what these jerseys represent.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php