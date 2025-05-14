Connect with us

We Can’t Stop Watching Afolabi Mosuru's Proposal to Fisayo Longe

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Zikoko’s New Docuseries "HER" Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

Step into Style: Enado and Tolu Odunsi’s Traditional Wedding Was a Fashion Wonderland

The Internet Had Jokes and Love for Uzoamaka Power’s AMVCA Cultural Look

Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

Who Wore the Future? Nana Akua Addo Did at the AMVCAs

Fisayo Longe thought she was just enjoying a peaceful vacation, but little did she know, Afolabi Mosuru had something magical planned.
It’s the perfect way to start this beautiful day — with this heartwarming video of Afolabi Mosuru’s proposal to Fisayo Longe. We know you’re just as excited as we are, because here at BellaNaija, we can’t get enough of love stories. So, let’s set the scene: they’re on vacation, in a beautiful, serene spot. Fisayo walks into a charming space, with rose petals scattered on the floor, and there’s Folabi, recording the moment on his phone. Naturally, she’s surprised, and Folabi’s excitement is contagious.

He leads her to a stunning view of the sunset, and that’s when it all starts to feel even more magical.

She asks, “What are you doing?” and he replies, “I’m proposing to you, because I love you so much.”

“It’s been almost five years. I feel so blessed to be with you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you so much; I’ve loved you for a long time, and I was just waiting for the right moment.”

In a daze, she asks, “Is this a dream?” to which he smiles and reassures her. “Is this how you roll?” she asks, and of course, he says, “Yes.”

Then, he slips the beautiful ring onto her finger — and oh goodness, what a stunning ring it is.

Watch the proposal video below, and trust us, we’re already counting down to the wedding!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

