We Can’t Stop Watching Afolabi Mosuru’s Proposal to Fisayo Longe

It’s the perfect way to start this beautiful day — with this heartwarming video of Afolabi Mosuru’s proposal to Fisayo Longe. We know you’re just as excited as we are, because here at BellaNaija, we can’t get enough of love stories. So, let’s set the scene: they’re on vacation, in a beautiful, serene spot. Fisayo walks into a charming space, with rose petals scattered on the floor, and there’s Folabi, recording the moment on his phone. Naturally, she’s surprised, and Folabi’s excitement is contagious.

He leads her to a stunning view of the sunset, and that’s when it all starts to feel even more magical.

She asks, “What are you doing?” and he replies, “I’m proposing to you, because I love you so much.”

“It’s been almost five years. I feel so blessed to be with you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you so much; I’ve loved you for a long time, and I was just waiting for the right moment.”

In a daze, she asks, “Is this a dream?” to which he smiles and reassures her. “Is this how you roll?” she asks, and of course, he says, “Yes.”

Then, he slips the beautiful ring onto her finger — and oh goodness, what a stunning ring it is.

Watch the proposal video below, and trust us, we’re already counting down to the wedding!