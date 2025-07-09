JAMB Approves 150 as 2025 University Cut-Off Mark | 16 Years Now Minimum Age for Admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s tertiary education system have agreed on the official cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 admissions, and there are a few changes students, parents, and institutions should be aware of.

At this year’s policy meeting held in Abuja, 150 was adopted as the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score for university admissions. For polytechnics and colleges of education, the benchmark remains 100, while colleges of nursing are now expected to admit students with scores from 140 and above.

While institutions can choose to set their cut-off marks higher than the national minimum, they are not permitted to go lower.

This decision came after votes were cast by vice-chancellors (for universities), rectors (for polytechnics), and provosts (for colleges of education) during the meeting. While some university representatives proposed lower thresholds—such as 130 and 140—others, including the Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, pushed for a higher benchmark of 160. In the end, a score of 150 was agreed upon as a middle ground.

Sharing the resolution on social media, JAMB posted via X (formerly Twitter):

The minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session have been fixed at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions).

For context, last year’s benchmark for universities was 140, so this marks a 10-point increase.

Dr. Alausa also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s directive that the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions is now 16. He described this age rule as non-negotiable and urged institutions to strictly comply, while noting that rare, documented exceptions may be made for exceptionally gifted or fast-tracked students.

He emphasised the need for honesty in admissions processes, especially concerning age documentation, warning institutions against sidestepping the official Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

So, if you’re gearing up for the 2025 admission cycle, here’s what’s official:

University admission benchmark: 150

Polytechnics and Colleges of Education: 100

Colleges of Nursing: 140

Minimum age for entry: 16 years