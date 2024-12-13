Movies & TV
Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” Premiere Was a High-Fashion Affair to Remember | See the Looks
Another premiere, another epic night in Lagos. This time, the spotlight was on “Christmas in Lagos,” the holiday romance by Jade Osiberu, which is set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th.
The theme for the evening was Lagos High Fashion, and everyone brought their A-game. The cast of the movie—Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe–Damijo, Ladipoe, and Waje—stepped out looking incredible. Joining them for the premiere were cindustry colleagues and other celebrities, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chimezie Imo, Jay On Air, Tobi Bakare, Idia Aisien, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Iyabo Ojo, Stella Damasus, Steve Chucks and more. From sleek suits to eye-catching dresses, the fashion was on point, with everyone having their own moment.
This premiere wrapped up a week full of fashion moments, from the glitzy “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere to the edgy looks at “Thin Line” and the cultural richness of “Seven Doors“. But last night was all about Christmas in Lagos, and the cast really brought the holiday cheer to life. Can’t wait to see them in action on-screen!
Take a look below to see how your favourite stars rocked the Lagos High Fashion theme at the “Christmas in Lagos” premiere:
Waje
Teniola Aladese
Ladipoe
Angel Anosike
Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)
Shaffy Bello
Chimezie Imo
Jay On Air
Tobi Bakre
Idia Aisien
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Iyabo Ojo
Stella Damasus
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Steve Chucks
