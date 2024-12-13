Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” Premiere Was a High-Fashion Affair to Remember | See the Looks

Another premiere, another epic night in Lagos. This time, the spotlight was on “Christmas in Lagos,” the holiday romance by Jade Osiberu, which is set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th.

The theme for the evening was Lagos High Fashion, and everyone brought their A-game. The cast of the movie—Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe–Damijo, Ladipoe, and Waje—stepped out looking incredible. Joining them for the premiere were cindustry colleagues and other celebrities, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chimezie Imo, Jay On Air, Tobi Bakare, Idia Aisien, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Iyabo Ojo, Stella Damasus, Steve Chucks and more. From sleek suits to eye-catching dresses, the fashion was on point, with everyone having their own moment.

This premiere wrapped up a week full of fashion moments, from the glitzy “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere to the edgy looks at “Thin Line” and the cultural richness of “Seven Doors“. But last night was all about Christmas in Lagos, and the cast really brought the holiday cheer to life. Can’t wait to see them in action on-screen!

Take a look below to see how your favourite stars rocked the Lagos High Fashion theme at the “Christmas in Lagos” premiere:

Waje

Teniola Aladese

Ladipoe

Angel Anosike

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)

Shaffy Bello

Chimezie Imo

Jay On Air

Tobi Bakre

Idia Aisien

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Iyabo Ojo

Stella Damasus

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Steve Chucks