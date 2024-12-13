Connect with us

Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” Premiere Was a High-Fashion Affair to Remember | See the Looks

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

“Iwájú” Scores 3 Emmy Nominations, Including Simisola Gbadamosi for Younger Voice Performer

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Discover the Shows Serving Iconic Fashion Moments on Showmax!

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington Share the Secrets Behind Their Creative Bond

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

All Eyes Were On Femi Adebayo & Chioma Akpotha's Royal Entrance and Traditional Glam at "Seven Doors" Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

See All the Daring Fashion Moments from Mercy Aigbe’s Sin City Glam-Themed "Thin Line" Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV

Get Ready for AY Makun's “The Waiter”: The Trailer is Here & it's Full of Suspense

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Beyoncé: "I Can't Believe That's My Baby"—Watch Her & Blue Ivy Talk "Mufasa" on Good Morning America

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Stepped Out in Stars for "Thin Line" Premiere & We're Obsessed with the Entire Look!

Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Blue Ivy's Golden Look is Giving Young Regal Energy at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" Premiere

Movies & TV

Another premiere, another epic night in Lagos. This time, the spotlight was on “Christmas in Lagos,” the holiday romance by Jade Osiberu, which is set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th.

The theme for the evening was Lagos High Fashion, and everyone brought their A-game. The cast of the movie—Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, Shaffy Bello, Richard MofeDamijo, Ladipoe, and Waje—stepped out looking incredible. Joining them for the premiere were cindustry colleagues and other celebrities, including Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Chimezie Imo, Jay On Air, Tobi Bakare, Idia Aisien, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Iyabo Ojo, Stella Damasus, Steve Chucks and more. From sleek suits to eye-catching dresses, the fashion was on point, with everyone having their own moment.

This premiere wrapped up a week full of fashion moments, from the glitzy “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere to the edgy looks at “Thin Lineand the cultural richness of “Seven Doors. But last night was all about Christmas in Lagos, and the cast really brought the holiday cheer to life. Can’t wait to see them in action on-screen!

Take a look below to see how your favourite stars rocked the Lagos High Fashion theme at the “Christmas in Lagos” premiere:

Waje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje Iruobe (@officialwaje)

Teniola Aladese

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

Ladipoe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leader of The Revival (@ladipoe)

Angel Anosike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Anosike. (@angel.anosike)

Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

Shaffy Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

Chimezie Imo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Jay On Air

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Stella Damasus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Steve Chucks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Chuks (@stevechuks_)

 

 

