Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

From the Red Carpet to Rolls-Royces: Nollywood's Biggest Stars Turn Up the Glam at “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Premiere

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

5 Iconic Roles That Prove Eucharia Anunobi Made Drama Look Chic & Unforgettable

Movies & TV Music

Tyla Joins Sabrina Carpenter for a Netflix Holiday Special in "A Nonsense Christmas"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s "Danfo and the Rose" Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Jide Kosoko Raps, Bisola Aiyeola Sings & Patience Ozokwo Dances in "Everybody Loves Christmas"

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Kerry Washington Gets Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star—A Dream Come True for Her Parents

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"You Are Beautiful" The “Blood Sisters” S2 Cast Shares Sweet & Kind Words That Will Make Your Day

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe & Uzor Arukwe Lead a Story of Drama and Suspense in “Thin Line” | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of "A Heart On The Line"

Movies & TV

From the Red Carpet to Rolls-Royces: Nollywood’s Biggest Stars Turn Up the Glam at “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Premiere

Avatar photo

Published

20 mins ago

 on


When Nollywood’s biggest stars and Lagos nightlife come together, the result is a night of glitz, glamour, and bling. The “Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere wasn’t just another red carpet event; it was a celebration of bold fashion, unforgettable entrances, and non-stop excitement.

Set to the theme “Lagos After Party,” the evening brought everything Lagos nightlife is known for: dazzling outfits, lively vibes, and larger-than-life personalities. From Funke Akindele to Dbanj, Layi Wasabi, Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Falz TheBahdGuy, Patience Ozokwo, Bisola Aiyeola, Destiny Etiko, Idia Aisien, and many others, everyone showed up in style. Bold, sparkly outfits and edgy designs ruled the red carpet — they truly understood the ‘Lagos After Party’ assignment.

The highlight of the night for us was the “Everybody Loves Jenifa” cast making an unforgettable entrance. They didn’t just walk onto the carpet — they arrived in style, cruising in a sleek black Rolls-Royce convoy. It wasn’t just an entrance; it was a statement, setting the tone for the unforgettable night ahead.

As the night went on, sparklers lit up the air, confetti popped, and the premiere transformed into a full-blown celebration. This wasn’t just a movie premiere, it was a night of unforgettable style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Scroll down to see how our favorites brought the ‘Lagos After Party’ glamour to life on the red carpet.

Funke Akindele

Bisola Aiyeola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Falz TheBahdGuy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Omotunde Adebowale-david (Lolo)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Bella Okagbue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Bella (@bellaokagbue)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWANANNA (@hawa_magaji)

Juliana Olayode

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliana Olayode (@olayodejuliana)

Destiny Etiko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial)

Nancy Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ariyiike Owolagba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Mo Bimpe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OYEBADE ADEBIMPE M.A.R.A (@mo_bimpe)

Eniola Badmus

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Etinosa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Etinosa Idemudia (@etinosaofficial)

Bukky Wright

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Eso Dike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Lily Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Paschaline Ijeoma Alex

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kassia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jenni Frank

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php