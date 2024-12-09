From the Red Carpet to Rolls-Royces: Nollywood’s Biggest Stars Turn Up the Glam at “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Premiere





When Nollywood’s biggest stars and Lagos nightlife come together, the result is a night of glitz, glamour, and bling. The “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere wasn’t just another red carpet event; it was a celebration of bold fashion, unforgettable entrances, and non-stop excitement.

Set to the theme “Lagos After Party,” the evening brought everything Lagos nightlife is known for: dazzling outfits, lively vibes, and larger-than-life personalities. From Funke Akindele to Dbanj, Layi Wasabi, Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Falz TheBahdGuy, Patience Ozokwo, Bisola Aiyeola, Destiny Etiko, Idia Aisien, and many others, everyone showed up in style. Bold, sparkly outfits and edgy designs ruled the red carpet — they truly understood the ‘Lagos After Party’ assignment.

The highlight of the night for us was the “Everybody Loves Jenifa” cast making an unforgettable entrance. They didn’t just walk onto the carpet — they arrived in style, cruising in a sleek black Rolls-Royce convoy. It wasn’t just an entrance; it was a statement, setting the tone for the unforgettable night ahead.

As the night went on, sparklers lit up the air, confetti popped, and the premiere transformed into a full-blown celebration. This wasn’t just a movie premiere, it was a night of unforgettable style.

Scroll down to see how our favorites brought the ‘Lagos After Party’ glamour to life on the red carpet.

Funke Akindele

Bisola Aiyeola

Omowunmi Dada

Falz TheBahdGuy

Juliana Olayode

Destiny Etiko

Mo Bimpe

Lily Afegbai

Paschaline Ijeoma Alex

Kassia