Enioluwa Adeoluwa Said “It’s My Birthday” and Served Us a Full Fashion Editorial in Yellow

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

It's Daniel Etim Effiong's Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Cupcake in hand, candle lit, blazer loud — Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s birthday look is every kind of fabulous.
Published

1 hour ago

 on

Only Enioluwa Adeoluwa would think to light a candle, hold it like a party cigarette, and turn it into a fashion moment.

To celebrate his birthday, the Nigerian style star shared a vibrant photo series that feels as bold and full of life as he is. In one frame, he’s dressed in a bright yellow blazer paired with a navy shirt, cupcake in hand, party hat perched like a crown, and a knowing smirk that says, “Yeah, I know what I’m doing.” Another frame shows him grinning wide, a smear of cake frosting on his lips. And then there’s the full-length shot, Enioluwa in matching yellow trousers, holding a bunch of balloons high.

It’s not just a look. It’s a mood. A birthday mood.

And of course, what’s a birthday without food. Known for his love of a good meal, Enioluwa celebrated with a bowl of pounded yam and a hearty helping of egusi soup, complete with beef. In true Eni fashion, he placed lit birthday candles right on top of the pounded yam. In the video he posted, he sings “Happy Birthday” to himself, blows out the candles, and digs in. The caption reads, “Our Cake Is Here”

Scroll down to see more photos from his birthday shoot plus the video. Happy Birthday, Eni!

