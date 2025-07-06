Enioluwa Adeoluwa Said “It’s My Birthday” and Served Us a Full Fashion Editorial in Yellow

Only Enioluwa Adeoluwa would think to light a candle, hold it like a party cigarette, and turn it into a fashion moment.

To celebrate his birthday, the Nigerian style star shared a vibrant photo series that feels as bold and full of life as he is. In one frame, he’s dressed in a bright yellow blazer paired with a navy shirt, cupcake in hand, party hat perched like a crown, and a knowing smirk that says, “Yeah, I know what I’m doing.” Another frame shows him grinning wide, a smear of cake frosting on his lips. And then there’s the full-length shot, Enioluwa in matching yellow trousers, holding a bunch of balloons high.

It’s not just a look. It’s a mood. A birthday mood.

And of course, what’s a birthday without food. Known for his love of a good meal, Enioluwa celebrated with a bowl of pounded yam and a hearty helping of egusi soup, complete with beef. In true Eni fashion, he placed lit birthday candles right on top of the pounded yam. In the video he posted, he sings “Happy Birthday” to himself, blows out the candles, and digs in. The caption reads, “Our Cake Is Here”

Scroll down to see more photos from his birthday shoot plus the video. Happy Birthday, Eni!

