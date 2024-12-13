Connect with us

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Afrobeats superstar Davido trades his signature street style for a sophisticated new look, and thanks to the magic touch of makeup artist Bernicia Boateng, he’s never looked better.

Bernicia recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration for the UK’s bi-annual men’s magazine, Man About Town. The images showcase a different side of Davido, with a polished and refined aesthetic. Bernicia’s skilled hands, along with Toni Blaze‘s styling expertise, elevated Davido’s look. Check out this BTS clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Bernicia said she worked with her sister, Lisa-Marie Boateng on this, have a look at the outcome of their shoot below:

Lovers of Bernicia’s clean glam hope this is just a taste of what’s to come. As Davido continues to dominate the music scene, we look forward to seeing more of his stylish transformations, courtesy of Bernicia Boateng. See more photos from the Man About Town Shoot below:

 

CREDITS

Davido wears @puma.uk
Photography by @filmawi
Styling by @toniblaze
Words by @tibbitsben
Editorial Director @charlottejmorton
Editor @andreww_wright
Grooming by @blacksmithsons
Skin by @berniciaboateng
Art Director @mike.w.morton
Fashion Director @luke_jefferson_day
Production Director Lola Randall
Art Direction Intern @liltash
Lighting Assistant @wilbertlati
Styling Assistants @kiaraisnotsad @goldenchuuii
Special Thanks to @istudioslondon_

