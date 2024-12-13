Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Afrobeats superstar Davido trades his signature street style for a sophisticated new look, and thanks to the magic touch of makeup artist Bernicia Boateng, he’s never looked better.

Bernicia recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at their collaboration for the UK’s bi-annual men’s magazine, Man About Town. The images showcase a different side of Davido, with a polished and refined aesthetic. Bernicia’s skilled hands, along with Toni Blaze‘s styling expertise, elevated Davido’s look. Check out this BTS clip below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernicia Boateng (@berniciaboateng)

Bernicia said she worked with her sister, Lisa-Marie Boateng on this, have a look at the outcome of their shoot below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa-Marie Boateng (@lisa.marie.boateng)

Lovers of Bernicia’s clean glam hope this is just a taste of what’s to come. As Davido continues to dominate the music scene, we look forward to seeing more of his stylish transformations, courtesy of Bernicia Boateng. See more photos from the Man About Town Shoot below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Man About Town Magazine (@_manabouttownuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Man About Town Magazine (@_manabouttownuk)

CREDITS

Davido wears @puma.uk

Photography by @filmawi

Styling by @toniblaze

Words by @tibbitsben

Editorial Director @charlottejmorton

Editor @andreww_wright

Grooming by @blacksmithsons

Skin by @berniciaboateng

Art Director @mike.w.morton

Fashion Director @luke_jefferson_day

Production Director Lola Randall

Art Direction Intern @liltash

Lighting Assistant @wilbertlati

Styling Assistants @kiaraisnotsad @goldenchuuii

Special Thanks to @istudioslondon_

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!