One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

This green sauce by Diary of a Kitchen Lover is your new kitchen lifesaver. It is perfect for rice, marinades, stir-fries and everything in between.
If there’s one sauce every home cook should have on hand, it’s Chef T’s All-Purpose Green Sauce from Diary of a Kitchen Lover. Whether you’re tossing together a stir-fry, marinating proteins, or looking to add some excitement to your rice dishes, this sauce is the secret weapon you’ll keep coming back to.

Made with a fresh combination of curry leaves, parsley, spring onions, green habanero peppers, bell peppers, garlic, onions, and seasonings, it’s aromatic, spicy, and incredibly versatile. It is packed full with layers of fresh flavour and perfect for those days when you need to throw something together in a flash without compromising on taste.

The best part is that it stores well and retains its bold flavours, making it perfect for meal prep or those nights when you’re scrambling to figure out dinner.

Ready to try it out? Tap into your inner chef and make this your newest kitchen essential.

Watch the full tutorial below:

 

