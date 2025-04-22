Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

Maraji just has a way of infusing comedy into everything including the announcement of her pregnancy. Can you beat that?

The popular skit maker and lifestyle content creator, Gloria Oloruntuo, better known as Maraji, is expecting her third baby, and she shared the news in the most Maraji way possible.

Wearing her signature twist-out hair, a black long-sleeve top, statement earrings and layered necklaces, Maraji appeared glowing and all smiles as she lip-synced to a humorous voiceover. Towards the end of the video, the camera zoomed out to reveal her cute, little baby bump.

She posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Baby no 3🙈”.

And that’s not all, she also shared more details about her pregnancy journey so far in a new video on her YouTube channel. In the vlog, Maraji opened up about her first trimester symptoms, including constipation and, hilariously, stooling at the same time. She even revealed that it was her husband who first suspected she was pregnant, telling her she’d been peeing far more frequently than usual.

It’s a heartwarming and hilarious watch that takes you on a joyful ride through her early pregnancy experience.

Watch the video below