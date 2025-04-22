Connect with us

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

Healthy Never Tasted So Good! 6 Mayo-Free Salad Dressings to Boost Your Greens

Doechii's 'Anxiety' Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Hit the Coachella Stage with Afrobeat | Watch

Biodun Stephen’s ‘Trade by Bata’ Set for Big Premiere at NollywoodWeek Paris

Turn Your Ordinary Potatoes into a Crispy Dream with Scovia Mwikali’s Rosemary Recipe

Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog Shows Just How Beautiful a Nigerian Wedding Can Be

Need a Boost of Real Love? Ayra Starr’s 'All the Love’ Video Got You Covered

'After 30' Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

Maraji is expecting baby number 3, and of course, she announced it with a hilarious skit!

Maraji just has a way of infusing comedy into everything including the announcement of her pregnancy. Can you beat that?

The popular skit maker and lifestyle content creator, Gloria Oloruntuo, better known as Maraji, is expecting her third baby, and she shared the news in the most Maraji way possible.

Wearing her signature twist-out hair, a black long-sleeve top, statement earrings and layered necklaces, Maraji appeared glowing and all smiles as she lip-synced to a humorous voiceover. Towards the end of the video, the camera zoomed out to reveal her cute, little baby bump.

She posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Baby no 3🙈”.

And that’s not all, she also shared more details about her pregnancy journey so far in a new video on her YouTube channel. In the vlog, Maraji opened up about her first trimester symptoms, including constipation and, hilariously, stooling at the same time. She even revealed that it was her husband who first suspected she was pregnant, telling her she’d been peeing far more frequently than usual.

It’s a heartwarming and hilarious watch that takes you on a joyful ride through her early pregnancy experience.

Watch the video below

