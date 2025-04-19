Healthy Never Tasted So Good! 6 Mayo-Free Salad Dressings to Boost Your Greens

If you’re tired of the same old salads, Raphiat’s Lifestyle has just what you need to switch things up. She’s sharing six easy, healthy salad dressings — each one full of flavour, and not a drop of mayonnaise in sight.

From creamy cashew and avocado blends to zesty citrus and nutty peanut flavours, each dressing is packed with fresh, feel-good ingredients. There’s even a coconut dressing with mint and shredded coconut to bring a refreshing twist.

These dressings aren’t just tasty. They’re quick to make and perfect for anyone looking for healthier alternatives to traditional options. And since salads are already packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, these dressings help turn your meals into a nutritious treat.

Oh, and did I mention there’s a bonus healthy salad recipe in the mix?

Watch the full video and try them out here. Let’s make salads anything but boring!