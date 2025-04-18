Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ Music Video Is Equal Parts Trippy and Empowering | Watch

You’ve probably heard it on the radio, caught it as the soundtrack to a reel, streamed it on your music apps, or danced to it. Yes, you guessed it. It’s the hit track ‘Anxiety’ by the Grammy winning rapper, Doechii.

This song, which dives into Doechii’s personal experiences with worry and mental health, was first recorded in her bedroom four years ago. But it wasn’t until 2025 that it was released in its full version, and once it dropped, it quickly became a fan favourite. People started using the track in a popular trend, recreating the iconic scene from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ where Will Smith sneaks up behind Ashley Banks (played by Tatyana Ali) and mimics her dance moves. The trend brought the chorus to life: “Somebody’s watchin’ me / It’s my anxiety, yeah.”

At its core, ‘Anxiety’ is a deep exploration of the battle between anxiety and Doechii’s inner strength. In the song, she lets her anxiety take over at times, but she also fights back, resisting its grip. She describes anxiety as something trying to silence her, but she refuses to give in. With lyrics like, “Gotta shake it off of me” and “Can’t let it caution me,” she makes it clear that she won’t let her fears control her.

In the new official video for the track, Doechii faces her internal struggles head-on. Directed by James Mackel, the video starts with a seemingly simple scene of Doechii walking through a grand house with a staff in tow. But things quickly spiral into chaos. From a stove fire to lifeless house guests, a fierce-looking dog, a giant elephant, a crashing chandelier, and a troupe of dancers, the video vividly portrays the stress and unpredictability that come with anxiety.

It’s a bold, creative take on confronting our fears, and Doechii’s visualisation of it is just as intense as the track itself.

Watch the video below