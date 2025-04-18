Juma Jux Just Made the Sweetest Wedding Song ‘God Design’ for Priscilla Ojo

Connect with us

Juma Jux marks his traditional wedding to Priscilla Ojo with a brand-new track ‘God Design’ featuring Phyno and a sweet prayer from Iyabo Ojo.
Published

1 hour ago

 on

The fashion, the glam, the stunning looks, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding gave us all that and more. But beyond the showstopping style moments, something even more special unfolded: a brand-new song from the groom himself, titled ‘God Design,’ featuring Nigerian rap star Phyno.

Now this is a wedding gift we didn’t see coming, but we’re loving every bit of it. ‘God Design’ marks the third time Juma Jux has made music for his bride. First came  ‘Ololufe Mi,’ then ‘Si Mimi,’ and now ‘God Design’—released on their wedding day to honour the love they share.

“This one’s for our Traditional Wedding season. Forever starts now,” Juma shared on Instagram

The track is part of his 7-track EP ‘A Day to Remember,’ which he describes as “a soundtrack to our love story.” And true to that, ‘God Design’ captures the joy, excitement and deep emotion of the celebration. Lyrics like “Ayo mi ti de” (my joy has come) and “This is God’s design, and forever you’ll be mine” echo the promises made during the ceremony.

Phyno drops a smooth verse, bringing extra flavour to the track and just when you think it couldn’t get any sweeter, Iyabo Ojo, the bride’s mum, closes out the track with a prayer for the couple’s new beginning.

What a moment. What a tune.

Listen to ‘God Design’ below.

