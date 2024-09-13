Juma Jux & Diamond Platinumz Ignite Romance in New Single “Ololufe Mi”

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Juma Jux has just dropped a new single, “Ololufe Mi,” featuring Diamond Platnumz. This collaboration marks the second time these two artists have come together, following their 2023 single “Enjoy.”

“Ololufe Mi” is a deeply emotional track that captures the essence of love and devotion. It is a romantic song that combines deep emotional longing with expressions of love and a desire for closeness.

Listen below: