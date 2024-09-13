UK Afrobeats Sensation oSHAMO Unveils ‘Alaska’ from Anticipated Debut EP ‘First of My Kind’

Connect with us

written by Empawa Africa
11 hours ago

Following the viral success of his hit single ‘Life of the Party’ and the critical acclaim of ‘oSha-Piano,’ which earned him a coveted Spotify RADAR cover; UK-based afrobeats rising star Idris Oluwadamilare a.k.a oSHAMO is gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut EP, First Of My Kind (now on pre-save) on October 11.

Over the weekend, he hosted an exclusive listening party in London, giving fans and industry insiders a first look at the project.

Before the full EP arrives, oSHAMO will drop the final single, ALASKA, on Friday, September 13th. The track, which addresses the challenges and stereotypes faced by Nigerian migrants in the UK, will be accompanied by a music video soon after its release.

With Alaska as the final preview, oSHAMO builds on the momentum of his previous singles, offering a dynamic blend of fuji, hip-hop, and amapiano, deeply rooted in his Nigerian heritage while pushing the boundaries of contemporary afrobeats.

The track provides a powerful glimpse into the themes of identity, growth, and cultural pride that define the EP, positioning oSHAMO as a truly unique and innovative voice in global music.

With “First of My Kind”, he solidifies his place as one of Afrobeats’ most promising new talents from the UK, carving out a distinct space with a sound that breaks new ground and defies conventions.

