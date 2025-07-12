Connect with us

Three Dresses, Zero Misses: Wunmi Toriola’s Birthday Style Was a Full-on Fashion Moment

Three Dresses, Zero Misses: Wunmi Toriola's Birthday Style Was a Full-on Fashion Moment

Wunmi Toriola gave us a fashion trilogy for her birthday, moving from couture-level drama to textured glamour in three unforgettable looks.
Wunmi Toriola knows how to celebrate, and for her birthday this year, she gave us not one, not two, but three showstopping looks that had us pausing, zooming in, and appreciating every last detail.

The first was a striking black gown that gave pure drama. With a sweeping train and bold puffed sleeves, the off-shoulder silhouette framed her beautifully, while the beadwork and sequin design that nodded toward old-world grandeur. It was bold. It was graceful. And it set the tone for the celebration.

Then came the green-and-gold mini dress that looked like it stepped right out of a high-fashion fairy tale. Covered in dimensional florals that looked almost sculpted, it hugged her frame and brought a fresh, vibrant feel to the lineup. Short, stylish, and full of personality, it gave birthday girl confidence in the best way.

Her final look, a rose gold number with feather details, had all the glamour of a grand finale. Every movement brought the gown to life, from the beadwork that traced her silhouette to the feathered accents that gave it extra flair. The colour suited her glow, and the fit was flawless.

With each outfit, Wunmi showed a different side of herself all while staying true to her love for striking pieces that carry a sense of occasion. Hair laid, makeup flawless, and styling on point, she gave us a fashion moment to remember.

Wunmi gave us range, taste, and just the right amount of drama. No repeats, no fillers. Just three solid fashion moments that made her birthday feel like a red carpet.

