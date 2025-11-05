Zephans & Co. Named First Nigerian Fashion Brand to Co-Sponsor a Nollywood Film

Fashion x Nollywood: A Natural Alliance

Nigeria’s film and fashion scenes have long shared a magnetic energy. For years, they have fed off each other’s creativity and influence. Onscreen styling has the power to ignite trends overnight, while designers find mass visibility through characters that audiences fall in love with. Industry observers have increasingly pointed to this growing symbiosis between fashion and screen culture, where costume design, celebrity styling, and brand partnerships are evolving into serious creative and commercial vehicles.

But this? This is a whole new level.

By co-sponsoring Gingerrr, Zephans & Co. has taken that long-standing chemistry between fashion and film and turned it into a partnership. It’s a statement that says: our stories, our style, our screens, they all belong together.

Why This Partnership Matters

Nkiru Achukwu, founder and creative director of Zephans & Co., shared the heart behind the collaboration:

“This moment is special not just for our brand but for the creative economy we love,” Achukwu said. “Gingerrr celebrates bold Nigerian women; dressing that story feels like a full-circle Lagos love letter. We’re excited to help bring the film to life and show what happens when fashion and Nollywood build together.”

And it’s clear audiences are responding. Since its release, Gingerrr has been drawing rave reviews for its costume design, set styling, and striking cinematography all of which work together to create a visual world that feels distinctly and unapologetically Nigerian. Fashion critics and film lovers alike have praised how Zephans & Co.’s pieces move seamlessly from the wardrobe rack to the big screen, translating the brand’s signature into cinematic storytelling. The looks are bold and a convergence of Lagos street chic meets cinematic finesse.

A Creative Power Play

For Zephans & Co., the collaboration is more than just a branding milestone; it’s a strategic and cultural statement. Nollywood movies reach millions across Nigeria in just weeks, a reach most fashion campaigns could only dream of. By integrating its designs directly into a blockbuster’s storytelling, Zephans & Co. isn’t just showing clothes but also weaving fashion into the fabric of pop culture itself. Beyond visibility, the move also signals a new kind of partnership model for Nigeria’s creative industries: one where designers and filmmakers collaborate not just for aesthetics, but for storytelling, financing, and shared impact.

“It’s about ecosystem value,” Achukwu added. “When brands support films, we don’t just promote fashion, we help finance stories that move culture forward. It’s a win for everyone.”

About Gingerrr

Bold. Stylish. Unapologetically fun. Gingerrr is a daring, female-led heist story that unites four scene stealers at the top of their game. The movie was released on September 26, 2025, with early teasers highlighting its kinetic pace, glossy visual language, and unapologetic celebration of Nigerian style and humor.

About Zephans & Co

Founded in Lagos and made with heart in Africa, Zephans & Co crafts ready-to-wear pieces for women who love expressive, joy-forward style. The label’s signature blends contemporary silhouettes with Lagos energy, earning a devoted following across Nigeria and the diaspora.

