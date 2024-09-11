Connect with us

Tobi Bakre & Gbubemi Ejeye Lead Drama-Thriller "Farmer's Bride" | Watch the Official Trailer

James Earl Jones, the Legendary Voice of Darth Vader & Mufasa, Passes On at 93

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Daniel Oriahi's Psychological Thriller "The Weekend" To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Episode 9 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Unlimited Budget at Swarovski

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

"All Of Us" Is Here! Watch the First Four Episodes of the High School Series

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Filmone’s drama-thriller “Farmer’s Bride is led by Tobi Bakre and Gbubemi Ejeye, who take centre stage in the gripping new trailer. The film, a mix of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance, is set to hit cinemas on September 27th.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, “Farmer’s Bride  also features Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wunmi Toriola.

The story, set in 1980s Ibadan, follows Funmi, a young woman forced into a marriage with Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer. Though bound by duty, Funmi’s heart is elsewhere, and her resentment grows as she grapples with the life she never chose. Caught between a man she doesn’t love and one who sets her heart ablaze, she must navigate a choice that could have deadly consequences.

Watch the intense trailer below:

