Episode 10 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here: Experience Luxury Fragrance Shopping at Essenza With Kiekie

Fair & White Nigeria Unveils Nengi as Brand Ambassador

Uchechi Emelonye Drops New EP 'Mixed Emotions' | Listen Here

Showmax and Eat N’ Go Africa Partner to Offer Exclusive Domino’s Pizza & Entertainment Bundles

Heineken and Rema Create Magic in Benin City | Get the Scoop Here

The Scripps National Spelling Bee USA Debuts Spell It, Nigeria

Ruth Isabella Peters on Harnessing Poetry for Positive Social Change

RHYTHMS & REELS: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their September Issue

Meet the Trailblazing Judges of the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards Nigeria

Win N350,000, X-PAD, Others In Infinix’s Back To School Promo

Join KieKie on a luxury fragrance and skincare shopping spree at Essenza! This video covers all the must-haves, from top-notch perfumes like African Leather to skincare essentials like Fenty’s cleanser. Watch as KieKie shares her fragrance obsession and handpicks her favourite scents to add to her collection. Take advantage of the perfect blend of luxury and style!

Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favourite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and in Season 3 the producers may be exploring your country, city or town.

Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series so you don’t miss a thing!

Weekly episodes are also available in French

