Fair & White Nigeria Unveils Nengi as Brand Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s beauty products, Fair & White Nigeria, has launched a new skincare product, So White with Vitamin C, into the Nigerian market.

The product was unveiled on Friday in Lagos and a new brand ambassador was announced, Nengi Rebecca Hampson of Big Brother Naija. The event which was held at StrongTowers, Ikoyi, Lagos was graced by celebrities, beauty enthusiasts, distributors, marketers, brand experts, and other stakeholders.

Speaking shortly after her unveiling, Nengi expressed excitement about joining the brand. Describing her role as a brand ambassador as

an incredible opportunity to identify with a worthy brand.

Nengi, a former Miss Bayelsa State and a housemate in BBNaija season five pledged to represent the brand well, promoting the benefits of the new product for healthy, radiant skin.

In his welcome address, Chairman/CEO of Fair & White Nigeria, Patrick Chibueze, reiterated the company’s dedication to quality. Represented by a director, Kene Chibueze, Patrick said,

Fair & White is committed to providing quality skin care products that enhance and celebrate the natural beauty of African women. Our latest brand, So White, enriched with Vitamin C and sunscreen filters, provides the essential ingredients to maintain a glowing complexion all day. So White was designed to enhance the skin’s radiance while offering protection from sun damage. The Vitamin C content in the product acts as an antioxidant, helping to even out the complexion and combat early signs of ageing. As we unveil our new product, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and excellence, promoting beauty that is deeply connected to well-being.

Explaining the choice of Nengi as the brand ambassador, Chibueze stated

Fair & White Nigeria firmly believes in celebrating the natural beauty of African women. It is for this reason that we consistently select beautiful African models as ambassadors for our brands. Nengi embodies everything our brand stands for—authenticity, elegance, and a commitment to healthy living. We believe her values will resonate with our consumers.

He also expressed gratitude to the company’s distributors, marketers, and consumers for their continued loyalty to the brand despite challenging economic conditions.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were former BBNaija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee Cee), who is also a Fair & White brand ambassador. Akpororo entertained guests with his signature humour, and other notable attendees included Fair & White Nigeria’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Sunday Adekoya, and several prominent figures from the beauty and business industries.

A good number of key distributors of Fair & White Nigeria products also graced the event. They include Jumatex Investment, Amaco Resources, Chico Mario International, Fubason Investments, Most Noble G, Okinsa International, Alpha Empire, U Tonix, C&C Ferdinand, J Anyi, and Good Star.

Fair & White Nigeria staff present at the twin event were Sunday Adekoya (Head of Sales and Marketing), Chidiebere Nnawuihe (Head of Operations), Uchenna Udoezika (Chief Accountant), Obioma Owhoruviowho (Chief Auditor), Emmanuel Prince Okoh (Sales Manager), Rachael Ogoh (Social Media Community Manager), Olaitan Lawal (Warehouse Manager), Chibuzor Offia (Sales Executive), Catherine Olatunde (Personal Assistant to CEO), among others.

Since entering the Nigerian market three decades ago, Fair & White Nigeria has introduced numerous high-quality products.

