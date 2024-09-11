Trailblazing Women Directors Gather for the Directors Conference 2024 | Get the Scoop

Connect with us

The 2024 Annual Women Directors Conference, organised by the Women Directors Development Committee (WDDC) of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, was a resounding success!

Held at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 5th of September, the one-day event was filled with glitz and glamour, bringing together highly accomplished women from diverse sectors to discuss pressing leadership challenges in today’s disruptive business landscape.

The conference had in attendance Awele V. Elumelu, OFR, Chairperson, Avon Healthcare Limited, Co-Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, as Keynote Speaker, and Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, as Guest of Honour, as well as tons of well-accomplished professionals as speakers and panellists at the conference.

Themed “Leading in a Disruptive Age: Opportunities in Emerging Technologies, DEI & ESG,” the conference featured three panel sessions with exceptional speakers and panellists. Discussions centred around the critical role of women directors in corporate governance, especially as organisations navigate rapid technological advancements and shifting social and environmental expectations.

Tijjani M. Borodo, President of CIoD Nigeria, called on women directors to lead the charge in steering their organisations through the era of emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT, while championing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Panellists also delved into the transformative power of AI in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), highlighting the importance of AI governance and ethics in shaping the future of boardroom leadership.

The conference, chaired by Otunba Debola Osibogun, F.CIoD, WDDC Chairman, created a platform for in-depth discussions, innovative ideas, and strategies for driving sustainable, responsible, and tech-driven leadership. Participants left empowered and better equipped to harness emerging opportunities and shape the future of governance in Nigeria and beyond.

Organisers of the 2024 Annual Women Directors Conference would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all speakers, panellists, guests, participants, sponsors, and partners for making this event a triumph and for their support and commitment to advancing leadership excellence.

See the pictures from the event

